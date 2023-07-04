













How to watch the series of The Witcher saga in order?







Let’s remember that this will be the last season in which we will see Henry Cavill as the protagonist. We’ll have to say goodbye to him and the chemistry the main cast created after three seasons.

Volume two of the third season of The Witcher It will arrive on July 27, 2023 with three episodes. It should be noted that all productions are available on Netflix.

The Witcher: Origin of Blood – 2022

This installment narrates the origin of the new experimental race that will be The WitcherHowever, it is far from being just the epic song that narrates the journey and tragedy of a group of marginalized people who will face the oppressive system.

This series has winks that will cross destiny and explain the origin of the different races in the magical universe, as well as the conflicts that arise. He will leave us the most impressive clues that will be very relevant to how the story progresses, for example, the book to traverse space; in addition to the prophecies that have to do with Ciri.

It will shed a little more light on each nation and the condition of the elves.

Although it came long after the main story of Geralt of Rivia, in this story the basic structure of the magical universe of The Witcher.

The Witcher: Origin of Blood It only has four episodes and is available on Netflix.

The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare – 2021

This film in animated format allows us to see particularly the origin of Geralt of Riviaas one of the few survivors after the great chaotic attacks against his guild.

The installment focuses on Vesemir who will become Geralt’s mentor. The movie has a bit of tragedy and a strong message of survival.

Also, towards the end it’s going to show a feisty little Geralt, so it’s definitely something that fans will enjoy, plus of course it has all the essence of the universe full of incredible monsters.

The Witcher Bestiary – 2021 & mainland characters- short installments

The world of The Witcher has a huge universe let’s remember that the book saga has around nine titlesso we definitely have a lot of material that makes for different stories.

And this is seen in the small details that these videos present, which are also available on Netflix.

The Witcher

The three seasons of the series focus on the trio: Geralt of Rivia in company with the witch Yennefer of Vengerberg and their epic story guiding Cirilla, whose lineage could determine the future of their world.

It is the central story of the saga and the one that came out first, so in some way we could consider that the series started in extremis, if we consider the origins and the immediate past with Vesemir.

However, as it is the story of Geralt, Yennefer and Cirilla, it would be more substantial to consider that it began in media res.

What else about The Witcher?

As extras are Those behind the camera of each of the seasons and Chimney which is one of the interesting dynamics that begin to emerge just to set you in the universe of The Witcher.

How should the books in the series be read?

the saga of The Witcher It is composed of five titles, however, like major fantasy sagas, it spawned a universe that is capable of narrating the past, as well as completely independent stories.

If you want to read the saga, we will tell you the ideal reading order chronologically:

last wish (1993) – Collection of stories volume one

(1993) – Collection of stories volume one storm season (2013) – Prequel

(2013) – Prequel the sword of fate (1992) – Collection of stories volume two

(1992) – Collection of stories volume two the blood of the elves (1994) – Pentalogy Book One

(1994) – Pentalogy Book One hate time (1995) – Pentalogy book two

(1995) – Pentalogy book two Baptism of fire (1996) – Pentalogy book three

(1996) – Pentalogy book three The swallow tower (1997) – Pentalogy book four

(1997) – Pentalogy book four The Lady of the Lake (1999) – Pentalogy book five

(1999) – Pentalogy book five road of no return (2000) – Collection of stories volume three

What to read after The Witcher?

definitely the work of The Lord of the rings by JRR Tolkien, the saga of earthsea wave Ekumen cycle saga of the brilliant Ursula K. Le Guin. We also have the writer of the moment, Brandon Sanderson with The storm archive.

These authors write about fantasy in worlds vertebrated by magic and various beings, the danger is latent and they were able to generate a solid structure for their worlds. They are extensive works in which you will not find contradictions, they show a hard fantasy extremely well cared for

