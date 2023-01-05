There are only a few days left to meet the winners of the 2023 Golden Globes, which brings together among its categories the best films Y series of the year. The event will be broadcast LIVE and will be available in several countries around the world. Learn how to watch the award ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards They are high-profile awards worldwide, second only to the Oscars.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes Awards?

Awarding of prize winners Golden Globes 2023 this will be done Tuesday January 10 .

The Golden Globes awards summon great audiovisual productions from television, cinema and streaming. Photo: composition LR / Netflix

What time are the 2023 Golden Globes?

The awards ceremony of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association It will start at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and is expected to last between two to two and a half hours, approximately.

Golden Globes 2023: on which channel are the awards broadcast?

The transmission of the Golden Globes 2023 will be in charge of the NBC network for residents in the United States. In the case of Latin America, it can be seen through TNT.