One of the most important telenovelas in the career of Florence Bertotti and a milestone in Cris Morena’s career, Floricienta was a bestseller on television, musical shows and theater and even had a wedding in its last chapter attended by more than 40,000 people live at the San Isidro Hippodrome.. It broke audience records during its two seasons on Channel 13, with an average audience rating of 15.8 rating points.

Based on the story Cinderella, but in turn inspired by the famous movie The Sound of Music by Robert Wise, known as “La novicia rebelde”, had Juan Gil Navarro and Fabio Di Tomaso as co-stars, as well as Isabel Macedo, Lali Espósito and Benjamín Rojas in its cast.

It was released by El Trece in March 2004 and ended at the end of 2005. Years later, Disney Channel broadcast it again and Floricienta The Musical he toured a good part of Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Great success of Argentine TV, we can currently see Floricienta in the streaming world.

The wedding was performed at the San Isidro Hippodrome before 40 thousand people.

How to watch the Floricienta series online

This year, when it turned 30, Telefé decided to put the Floricienta series on the screen. On the Telefé website, which broadcasts new episodes every day, there are the first 50 of season 1 and can be seen for free.

The two seasons, moreover, There are complete uploads to the official Floricienta YouTube channel, where there are special playlists and videos of the musical tours. Other unofficial channels, such as Floricienta y vos and Florcicuchi Fans also have bloopers, backstage moments and even Tik Toks of the protagonists of Floricienta.

Data sheet

FLORICIENTA. (2004/2005). Argentina. TV series, comedy, romance, family. Creator: Cris Morena. Direction: Martín Mariani, Cris Morena, Mauro Scandolari. Protagonists: Florencia Bertotti, Juan Gil Navarro, Fabio Di Tomaso, Graciela Stefani, Isabel Macedo, Esteban Prol, Benjamín Rojas, Lali Espósito, Laura Azcurra, Camila Bordonaba, Gerardo Chendo, Tony Beck, Ángeles Balbiani, Stéfano Di Gregorio, Mariana Seligmann, Agustín Sierra , Zulma Faiad, Carolina Pampillo, Eugenia Suárez, Brenda Gandini, Hilda Bernard, Guido Kaczka, Isabel Sarli, Diego Mesaglío, Germán Kraus, Esmeralda Miter, Gastón Soffritti, Delfina Varni, Diego Olivera, Christian Sancho. Production: Artear, Cris Morena Group SA Chapters: 361. Duration: 45 minutes without advertising.

After the success of El Trece, Disney Channel was one of the channels that broadcast it.

Synopsis

Florencia Fazzarino (Florencia Bertotti) is a girl who works in a greengrocer, spending free time with her friends from the musical band, in which she sings. When they get a performance at the party organized by brothers Nicolás Fritzenwalden (Nicolás Maiques) and Maia Fritzenwalden (Paola Sallustro) at their mansion, their fate will forever be linked to that of that family.

At that party, he also meets the older brother Federico Fritzenwalden (Juan Gil Navarro), who has to take care of his five brothers after the death of their parents. The clashes between Federico (of firm German education) and his brothers will not be long in coming.

With Juan Gil Navarro Floricienta she lived her first great love.

Encariñada, Florencia joins the mansion to work as a babysitter and earns, how could it be otherwise, the love of everyone and also Federico’s, Although Federico’s godmother and girlfriend (Malala, played by Graciela Stéfani; and Delfina, in the hands of Isabel Macedo), will make life impossible for Florencia.

Soon it will also emerge that Florence is heir to the family’s wealth and setbacks will flood the series. The love between Florencia and Federico crosses the screen and the most varied traps will emerge to separate them. Feigned illnesses, you renounce to marry on the same altar, accident, misunderstandings and passions, everything will happen in this children’s series that marked an era for Argentines.