This new season of Acapulco Shore promises to be totally renewed. After months of waiting, the contestants will move to a much larger house, unlike the previous sagas.

Also, this popular reality Mexican has new characters , who promise to become the favorites of the public. Learn all the details so you don’t miss a chapter of this success on pay TV.

What is MTV?

MTV is a pay television channel in the United States. It was originally established in 1981. It has subsidiaries in several countries and delivers programs in different languages. At the moment, MTC belongs to ViacomCBS, a conglomerate that includes other media such as Nickelodeon, VH1, and digital services such as MTV Jams, MTV Hits, VH1 Soul and VH1 Classic

How and where to watch MTV LIVE? How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on MTV?

The first episode of the eighth season of Acapulco Shore was broadcast on direct on tuesday april 27th via mtv at 10:00 pm Peru and Mexico time.

Every week a new episode of Acapulco Shore will air at the same time on both MTV (cable television) and Paramount + (streaming service). That is, it is transmitted simultaneously in both.

What channel is MTV in Peru?

Acapulco Shore season 8 will air on MTV for Latin America. If you live in Peru, you can tune in to these channels to enjoy this program.

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD)

What happened in the first episode of Acapulco Shore 8?

A new vacation begins for the shore and this time Acapulco will witness the parties, loves, heartbreaks and fights of the most dysfunctional family on television.

Karime, Jey and Chile were among the first to appear on screen with an effusive cross shot. The fight of egos did not take long to manifest. Jackie and Karime had a first altercation for a question of suitcases. Alba Zepeda arrived, said she was a lesbian and decided to kiss Karime.

Who are the new members of Acapulco Shore 8?

Members : Karime, La “matrioshka”, Nacha, Jailyn, Eddie, Fernanda, Isa, Diego, Jacky, Alba and Beni.

Special guests: Charlotte Caniggia, Argentine model and influencer; and Matheus Novinho, former participant of the MTV Brasil reality show.