The draw for the 2022/23 Champions League round of 16 will take place today to decide the first rounds of elimination in this season’s elite competition in Europe.
Here’s what you need to know about the draw that will pit some of Europe’s top teams for the 2022/23 season:
Despite the fact that the draw will take place today, we won’t have Champions for more than a month, because the World Cup is in the middle and until the big date is over, it won’t be possible to return to normal.
Date: November 7
Hour: 12:00 in Spain, 5:00 in Mexico. 7:00 in Argentina
TV channel in Spain: Let’s go and Movistar Champions League
TV channel in Mexico: hbo max
TV channel in Argentina: Star +
TV channel in the United States: Official UEFA TV Channel
Online streaming: UEFA TV channel
Qualified Teams Pot 1 (Seeded)
Qualified teams Pots 2
The 2022/23 Champions League Final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The stadium has a capacity of 75,000 fans and hosted the UCL final in 2005, when Liverpool beat AC Milan in an all-time classic.
The final will take place on Saturday, June 10, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
