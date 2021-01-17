The crisis of ideas of the Hollywood “meat grinder” and the repeated phrase of the producers: “Something new, that refers to something known, that has been tried and tested as success”, are the premises that have led in the last time to the film industry to search for best sellers of youth literature to generate their content and ensure the approval of the public.

This is the case with this movie saga. How to watch the Divergent saga with subtitles and online.

The Divergent saga online and with subtitles

The 2014 premiere poster: the saga begins.

Available on DirecTV, the Divergent saga is the product of the adaptation of the books “Divergente”, “Insurgente” and “Leal”, from the writer Veronica Roth. For its part, Amazon Prime Video offers in Argentina only the first two titles of the saga: Divergent and Divergent the series: Insurgent.

The first installment of the saga is Divergent, directed by Neil Burger and written by Evan Daugherty and Vanessa Taylor. It stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and Kate Winslet. The release date was March 21, 2014 Following the success of the teen fantasy novel sagas adaptations, phenomenon started by “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in 2001 and later fueled by “Twilight” (2008), and “The Hunger Games” (2012).

The second movie, Divergent Series: Insurgent, was directed by Robert Schwentke, with a script by Brian Duffield and Akiva Goldsman and was released on March 20, 2015.

As for the third installment, it is divided into two: the first, Divergent series: Loyal, directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Noah Oppenheim, and premiered on March 11, 2016. The second, Divergent the series: Ascendant. The latter is still a project since it was not filmed due to the low audience of the first part (Leal).

A scene from Leal Divergent, the last one to be released.

But in August 2020, Lionsgate – the producer and owner of the rights – bought the cable TV channel Starz and plans to turn it into a TV series.

Technical data sheets

Divergent, the first movie of 2014.

DIVERGENT. 2014. Genre: Science fiction, action. U.S. Direction: Neil Burger (based on the novel of the same name by Veronica roth). Script: Evan Daugherty and Vanessa Taylor. Protagonists: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Kate Winslet, Ashley Judd, Jai Courtney, Ray Stevenson, Zöe Kravitz, Miles Teller, Tony Goldwyn, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q, Mekhi Phifer, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Christian Madsen, Amy Newbold, Ben Lamb. Production: Summit Entertainment, Red Wagon Productions. Distribution: Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate. Duration: 139 min.

Divergent 2015. James and Woodley leading a great cast.

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENT. 2015. Gender: Science fiction, action. U.S. Direction: Robert Schwentke. Script: Brian Duffield and Akiva Goldsman. Protagonists: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Zöe Kravitz, Jai Courtney, Ray Stevenson, Octavia Spencer, Maggie Q, Suki Waterhouse, Mekhi Phifer, Daniel Dae Kim, Rosa Salazar, Jonny Weston, Emjay Anthony, Isaiah John, Ashley Judd, Dale Liner. Production: Summit Entertainment, Red Wagon Productions, Mandeville Films. Distribution: Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate. Duration: 119 min.

Naomí Watts joined Movies 2 and 3 as Evelyn.

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: LOYAL. 2016. Gender: Science fiction, action. U.S. Direction: Robert Schwentke. Script: Stephen Chbosky, Bill Collage, Adam Coper, Noah Oppenheim. . Protagonists: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Naomi Watts, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Jeff Daniels, Jonny Weston, Bill Skarsgård, Kristin McKenzie, Marisol Correa, Lindsey McCollough, Zöe Kravitz, Maggie Q, Daniel Dae Kim, Octavia Spencer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Ashley Judd. Production: Summit Entertainment, Mandeville Films. Distribution: Summit Entertainment. Duration: 120 min.

What are the five factions?

In an alternate future a post-war society maintains its peace and functioning through the social division into five factions: Truth, Abnegation, Audacity, Amity, and Erudition.

The aggressiveness, the ignorance, he cheated, the lie, he selfishness and the cowardice they led that population to war. And these five factions will seek to eradicate those evils: to combat aggressiveness, the faction of cordiality; those who accused ignorance gathered in the Erudition; those who were against deception and lies founded the faction Truth; against selfishness was formed Abnegation and against cowardice, Audacity.

Kate Winslet plays the villain Jeanine Matthews.

Synopsis

In a futuristic Chicago where the five factions in which society is divided function, At the age of 16, each young man must give a test – an initiation ceremony with a blood pact included – that will determine which of the factions he will belong to for the rest of his life.

Tris (Shailene woodley), the protagonist, was born into the Abnegation faction. But when he turns 16, his aptitude test is not conclusive when it comes to determining his future. Tris is not one-dimensional: it belongs to one of those “marginal disorders” known as Divergent.

Given the choice, Tris chooses to leave Abnegation and enlist in Dauntless, whose training phase gives the director the resource of the school story of the first installments of Harry Potter and the fusion with the typical confrontation unfolded in The Hunger Games.

Theo and Shailenne: love in science fiction.

The difficult choice Tris goes through marks the exit to the adventure where, as in the hero’s path, she must overcome each of the initiation tests of the faction she chose (Dauntless). In this journey he will make allies and enemies, always taking care of his eternal secret of being Divergent.

To all this cocktail is added the intense bond that is created between this teenager and her instructor, Cuatro (Theo James), which does not allow the energy to fade or the viewer’s attention to dissipate throughout the fantastic story of these three installments.

In return, the actor Miles teller plays the role of Peter Hayes, originally from the Truth faction until he moved to Dauntless, to become one of the main enemies of the Tris de Shailene woodley with a high level of violence and cruelty.