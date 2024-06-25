The moment has been four years in the making: President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump on a debate stage, another flashpoint in their long hostilities.

The debate, hosted by CNN in its Atlanta studios starting at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, will be held without an audience and before Trump and Biden formally accept their parties’ nominations this summer, in a radical change regarding the past.

Where can i see him?

The New York Times will broadcast the debate with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists.

CNN will broadcast the debate on all its platforms, including its main cable channel, as well as CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. The network also plans to broadcast the debate on CNN.com. You will not need to log in or subscribe to watch the broadcast.

CNN will also share its signal with other television and cable news networks so they can broadcast the debate simultaneously. That means you’ll also be able to watch it on Fox News, ABC News, and probably other sites.

Will Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be on stage?

He didn’t meet CNN’s requirements, meaning Ross Perot remains the last independent candidate to qualify for a general election presidential debate, and that was in 1992. For this debate, participants had to receive at least a 15 % support in four approved national polls and qualify for voting in enough states to have a chance of winning the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Who moderates the debate?

The moderators will be Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, CNN regulars and hosts of the Sunday political talk show “State of the Union.” Tapper is CNN’s chief Washington correspondent and Bash is the network’s chief political correspondent.