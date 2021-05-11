The Brit Awards, one of the most recognized ceremonies in the world that recognizes distinguished artists from the music industry.

This year, like all award ceremonies from different industries, the event that thrills British music fans will arrive again.

Last year’s ceremony awarded recognized figures such as Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Mabel, as well as other international artists, where they stood out Billie Eilish and Tyler the creator. Was also Light blue, who won the prize Rising Star Award.

This year, several artists recognized worldwide and who are sure to be in your favorite playlist, are nominated and several possible winners are already speculated in their respective categories.

Here we leave you information so you do not miss the Brit Awards 2021 and you can arrive prepared to wait for your favorite artists at this awards ceremony.

When are the 2021 Brit Awards held?

The 41st installment of the Brit Awards will take place this May 11 and will be held at the renowned local stadium O2 Arena, in London. Likewise, the ceremony is agreed to start at the following times:

USA : 3.00 pm (Eastern time) and 12.00 pm (Pacific time)

Peru , Colombia Y Mexico : 2.00 pm

chili Y Venezuela : 3.00 pm

Argentina : 4.00 pm

Spain: 9.00 pm

How to watch the 2021 Brit Awards on television?

One of the major drawbacks for viewers living outside the UK is that they cannot watch the broadcast via television, as there are no channels that broadcast the show live. Only from Spain you can tune into international channels such as ITV.

How to watch the 2021 Brit Awards in streaming?

Although the awards cannot be seen on television from Peru, the Brit Awards will be broadcast on your YouTube channel for free and available to everyone.

If this causes a lot of hassle from having to enter a laptop or computer, you can also use your smartphone or use a Chromecast device to connect it to the TV and watch it.

Finally, you can also open the YouTube application from your smart TV and see your favorite artists in the same way.

Who will host the 2021 Brit Awards?

British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall will repeat the dish for the fourth consecutive time to host the show. The presenter on a streak is not widely recognized outside the United Kingdom, but within his country he is a star and has his own Netflix show.

Which artists will perform at the 2021 Brit Awards?

One of the things that fans of these awards most anticipate is knowing who will perform a musical presentation during the show. Therefore, the artists who will liven up the night at different times have already been confirmed.

Those confirmed to sing live during the presentation are:

The Weeknd

Dua Lipa

Arlo parks

Headie One

Griff

Coldplay

Olivia rodrigo

Rag’n’Bone Man

Pink.

Who are the 2021 Brit Awards nominees?

On March 31, Nick grimshaw (radio host) announced the list of nominees and named the artist Griff as the winner of the Rising Star Award.

Here is the list of the most important categories of the Brit Awards 2021:

Best British Album

Collapsed in Sunbeams (Arlo Parks)

Not your muse (Light blue)

Future Nostalgia (Dua Lipa)

Big conspiracy (J Hus)

What’s Your Pleasure? (Jessie Ware).

Best song

“Don’t need love”

“Rain”

“Physical”

“Watermelon sugar”

“Ain’t it different”

“Head & heart”

“Lighter”

“Secrets”

“Rover”

“Don’t rush”.

Best Female Artist

Arlo parks

Light blue

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas.

Best Male Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel corry

Yungblud.

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy clyro

Little mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey.

Best New Artist

Arlo parks

Bicep

Light blue

Joel corry

Young T & Bugsey.

Best International Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift.

Best International Male Artist

Bruce springsteen

Burna coy

Childish gambino

tame Impala

The Weeknd.