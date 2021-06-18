SEE Premiere of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie HERE | The story created by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura is already on Netflix, to the delight of millions of anime fans.

Record of Ragnarok, as it is known in much of Latin America, is in charge of the study Graphinica, known for adapting Nishio Ishin’s light novel, Juuni Taisen.

Next, we will give you the Release date, trailer and synopsis of the anime which promises to be one of the favorites by subscribers of the streaming platform.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie – release date

Record of Ragnarok It will premiere on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 a.m. ma via Netflix. The animation is directed by Masao Ōkubo, while the script is in charge of Kazuyuki Fudeyasu.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie – trailer

What is Shuumatsu no Valkyrie about?

Seven million years of human civilization come to an end. Every 1,000 years, all the gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the conference on the survival of mankind. In it they agree to bring a definitive end to humanity due to their foolish past acts; However, before the final verdict is rendered, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters, makes an objection.

“To spice things up, why don’t you test the humans?” He says in front of the gods.

His proposal was to have the final fight against humanity known as Ragnarok, where all the gods of the world and champions of all human history enter a one-on-one duel. The first team to win seven of the 13 battles will be the winner.

As it seems impossible for the humans to beat them, the immortals mock them, but Brunhild makes a new provocation: “Are they cowering?”

That touches their nerves and they accept his proposal angrily. Thus, she and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the history of mankind.

Will humans surpass gods and stop until the end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

Who is Adam in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie?

Adam (ア ダ ム,, Adamu?) Known as ‘The father of humanity’, he was the first man created in the image and likeness of the Gods. Adam was the second Einherjer in the second round of Ragnarök where he would fight Zeus.

What powers does Adam have?

Mastery in hand-to-hand combat, Power Mimicry (can mimic any technique your eyes have seen, including the techniques of Gods and Zeus himself said that fighting Adam was like fighting a mirror image of himself) and Temporal Manipulation .

What techniques does Jack the Ripper have?

Jack is the worst human being in all of history. A historical femicide will face Hercules, an old hero of humanity. Rondo’s Blessing and Dear God are his special techniques.

Bach and Mozart

When Hermes plays his violin to introduce Zeus, Bach and Mozart are moved by the performance of Aria for the G string. Both characters are only spectators, they do not have fighting techniques.

Who will animate Shuumatsu no valkyrie?

Graphinica is in charge of animating the manga of Shuumatsu no valkyrie. For this, he will have Masao Ookubo directing, who has already directed other projects such as Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai and Gekijōban PriPara: Mi ~ nna de Kagayake!

What does Shuumatsu no Valkyrie mean?

It means Valkyrie of the End, also known as Record of Ragnarok, it is a manga written by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura and illustrated by Chika Aji.

Gods that appear in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie

Zeus

Poseidon

Thor

Loki

Apollo

Susanoo-no-mikoto

Zerofuku

Anubis

Odin

Beelzebub

Shiva

Heracles

Gautama Buddha (He defected to the gods and joined the side of humanity)

Humans that appear in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie

Qín Shǐ Huáng

King Leonidas

Nicholas Tesla

Sasaki kojiro

Raiden tameemon

Adam

Grigori rasputin

Lǚ Bù

Okita souji

Michel Nostradamus

Simo Häyhä

Sakata kintoki

Jack the Ripper