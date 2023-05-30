The acclaimed film “From my heaven“, directed by Peter Jackson, has been a people’s favorite for years because of the tragic and emotional story of Susie, who is played by Oscar nominee, saoirse ronan. Linda Ann O’keefe’s story was the one that inspired her to create the protagonist of the film. Find out where you can see it here.

Where to watch ONLINE “From my heaven”?

The famous movie “From my sky” is no longer available in the Netflix catalog; however, this would not be the only option to see it. At your disposal you have other options to see it ONLINE.

Paramount+

AppleTV+.

What is “Desde mi cielo” about?

“From my heaven” (“The lovely bones”) is a film that was released in 2009. The story is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Alice Sebold, who revealed that the plot was based on a true event.

The film’s synopsis is touching and realistic, as it tells the story of Susie (Saoirse Ronan), a 14-year-old girl who is tricked into being brutally murdered. From ‘heaven’, the young woman will see how her family tries to go on with her life and find out who was her murderer.

