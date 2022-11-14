Peruvian production “Moonlight 2”, directed by Michelle Alexander, comes to an end for the second time. With this, the affective story between León ends again (andre silva) and Bella (Mayella Lloclla), that couple who, due to life’s impossibilities, ended their bond.

What is “Moonlight 2” about?

A cumbia singer incarnated by André Silva aims to become a musical benchmark of the genre. The series is about the harrowing paths he takes as a father and a singer.

What time to see the penultimate chapter of “Luz de Luna 2”?

“Moonlight 2” It can be seen from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm (Peruvian time).

On which channel to watch chapter 124 of “Luz de Luna 2”?

“Moonlight 2” is transmitted in all Peruvian homes through america television.

How to watch America TV LIVE FREE?

To enjoy this series enter https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/ from 9:30 p.m. At that time the option to “Watch TV live and free” will be activated, so you must press play to view it.

“Moonlight 2”: actors and characters of the series