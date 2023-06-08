That he was going back to FC Barcelona, that he was going to play in Saudi Arabia, that the chance to go to the United States appeared… finally, Lionel Andrés Messi himself has just confirmed that will play for Inter Miami in the MLSto trace there the last glimpses of his magnificent football career.
The world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who had already confirmed that he was not going to continue at PSG in France, gave a joint interview in Paris to Mundo Deportivo and Sport in which he stated the reasons why he opted for the United States team and not by Barcelona.
After the news that causes furor in the world, people began to wonder if they will be able to watch Lionel Andrés Messi’s matches in Argentina. Will it be possible? We answer it to you.
How to watch the MLS in Argentina?
For now, the only way to watch the MLS in Argentina is through Apple TV and, streaming platform, it has a monthly value of U$6.99 or $19.99 for the entire season.
Although it is estimated that negotiations will now begin, currently no television channel has the rights to broadcast Major League Soccer for Argentina,
“The alliance with Apple was a very important announcement for MLS as a league. It is a partnership for 10 years from 2023 but work began 4 years ago, when our leaders and owners began to think and find ways to innovate with respect to broadcast rights. All current local, regional, national and international rights expire at the end of the current season, which allowed us to go out and find a new strategic partner in the market and create this alliance with Apple.” said Marisabel Muñoz, vice president of communications for MLS. To subscribe if you want to see Lionel.
