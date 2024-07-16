Tuesday 16 July is the date that all Real Madrid fans had marked in red this summer. On that day, Kylian Mbappé will be presented as a new Real Madrid player, a dream come true after years of rumours, snubs and failed negotiations.
But at long last, Florentino Perez finally got his way. Kylian Mbappé’s intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain, having emerged as the club’s greatest ever player, was made clear earlier this year and, thankfully, Real Madrid acted quickly in the summer to secure their top target on a not-so-free transfer.
Mbappe arrives in Madrid after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign in which he failed to find the net as a cautious France side were beaten by Spain in the semi-finals.
“I wanted to be a European champion… Now I’m going on holiday, I’ll rest well, it will be very good for me, then I’ll prepare to start a new life,” said the Frenchman after leaving his country. Well, given the seismic nature of his summer transfer, there is little time for Mbappé to rest. Before starting pre-season and travelling to the United States with his new team, the 25-year-old will first be officially presented by the club.
Here’s how you can watch what’s sure to be a spectacle in the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid confirmed last week that Mbappé’s presentation will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Tuesday, July 16 at 12:00 (Spanish time).
Before setting foot in the stadium, the Frenchman will undergo a medical examination and sign his contract with Madrid.
Real Madrid has opened the doors of the Santiago Bernabéu to Real Madrid fans, and has made free tickets available to its members and the general public via its website to accompany the French star to his presentation. The tickets sold out in a matter of minutes, so a full house is expected.
However, the presentation can be followed on Real Madrid television and streaming on RM Play
