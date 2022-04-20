Ronaldinho christened the new platform

Football is increasingly geared towards streaming with the launch of Fifa Plusthe official FIFA platform which, according to the president Gianni Infantino, will make the world’s most loved sport “even more democratic and inclusive”. The menu of Fifa Plus features live games, interactive games, news and original productions. Initially active on mobile and web devices, Fifa Plus is currently available in five languages ​​(English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish), to which six more will be added in June 2022. By the end of 2022, the goal is get to stream the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year of one hundred Federations, including 11,000 women’s football matches.

“This project, he added, represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to explore and connect with world football and has been a key part of my vision for 2020-2023,” adds the president. of FIFA.

Among the titles already available there are “Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World”, “Captains: Season 1” and “Croatia: Defining a Nation”. Furthermore, in view of the World Cup in Qatar next winter, the platform will make available an archive with all the games never filmed from all editions of the World Cup.

