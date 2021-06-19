The Spanish series that won the interest of Netflix users has already presented its new chapters. Elite season 4 not only premiered, but also revealed its new characters, who came to turn the famous Las Encinas school on its head.

While fans are excited about this new beginning, the streaming service also released a pre-Elite 4 special: Short Stories.

Why should we watch Short Stories before Elite 4?

With a total of four episodes, which are set weeks before the start of the new course in Las Encinas, the protagonists will be the characters that we already know from the first season.

Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Exposito (Carla) and Mina El Hammani (Nadia) A new character named Alexis (Jorge Clemente) has also been included.

Viewers who have followed the three previous seasons should watch Short Stories to expand on some of the storylines of the series, especially those that remained open in season 3. This kind of spin off also serves to fire several of the actors who decided not continue in the plot.

Elite Season 4 Trailer: Brief Stories

Order to view Short Stories

The microcycle is available from this Monday, June 14 on Netflix. To see the chapters in order, you can do it this way:

How to watch Elite Short Stories season 4?

As Elite is an exclusive Netflix series, the viewer must contract a package to access the streaming. The packages have the following prices: S / 24.90, S / 34.90 and S / 44.90. The service maintains its free trial for seven days, after this period you must access one of its payment plans.