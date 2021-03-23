Comedy central, a channel dedicated to comedy for young people and adults, has become one of the most requested by the public due to the successful series it presents, such as Ugly Betty and South Park.

This last show premiered in the United States its long-awaited Vaccination Special, which portrays the importance of vaccines against COVID-19 for the people of Eric, Stan, Kyle and Kenny. Previously, the series also featured a fairly tuned Pandemic Special.

In Latin America, Comedy Central will present the premiere of the South Park Vaccination Special this Wednesday, March 24. Find out below where to find this signal in Peru and other countries in the region so as not to miss the episode.

What is Comedy Central?

Comedy central is a pay television channel that offers a wide variety of comedy series for young people and adults 24 hours a day. It is available in various cable or satellite TV packages in Latin America, including Peru.

South Park presents this year a new special on the pandemic. Photo: Comedy Central

Where to watch Comedy Central live?

You can find the Comedy Central signal on the following channels, depending on the country:

Peru: 151 (SD) and 728 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable); 508 (SD) and 863 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite); 81 (SD) and 557 (HD) on Claro TV; 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV; 60 at Star Globalcom.

Argentina: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV; 102 in Antina; 326 (Digital / HD) on Cablevisión; 422 in Telecentro.

Mexico: 230 (SD) and 1230 (HD) on Sky; 252 (SD) and 752 (HD) on Dish; 230 on Star TV; 219 (SD) and 1219 (HD) on Megacable; 213 (SD) and 837 (HD) in Izzi.

Colombia: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV; 508 (SD) and 863 (HD) on Movistar TV; 619 (SD) and 1619 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 630 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); 58 (SD) and 230 (HD) in Tigo (cable); 261 in Tigo (satellite).

Chile: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV; 508 (SD) and 863 (HD) on Movistar TV; 31 (SD) and 769 (HD) in VTR; 136 (SD) and 636 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 636 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); 214 on TuVes HD.

Ecuador: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV; 246 (SD) and 746 (HD) on Claro TV; 314 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 311 (SD) and 741 (HD) in Tigo (cable); 261 in Tigo (satellite); 231 (SD) in Entel.

Uruguay: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on DirecTV.

Venezuela: 215 (SD) and 1215 (HD) on SimpleTV; 508 (SD) and 863 (HD) on Movistar TV; 214 on Inter Satelital.

Panama: 230 (SD) and 1230 (HD) on Sky; 295 (SD) and 1295 (HD) in Cable Onda.

Dominican Republic: 230 (SD) and 1230 (HD) on Sky; 314 (SD) and 427 (HD) in Altice.

South Park, Ugly Betty and more on Comedy Central

Among the comedy shows and series that you can see on Comedy Central, the following stand out:

South Park

The House of the drawings

The office

Ugly americans

I am Betty the Ugly one

Rooms are rented

Everybody hates Chris

Lip sync battle

Comedy Central presents: Stand up Mexico

Comedy Central Stand up: Colombia

Comedy Central Stand up: Argentina

I am Betty, the ugly one is another of the series that you can see on Comedy Central. Photo: RCN

How and where to download the Comedy Central app?

Comedy Central’s app, Comedy Central Play has been discontinued. However, the Paramount Plus paid streaming service offers exclusive content from this and the other ViacomCBS channels, with a 7-day free trial. You can download the application of this platform in the App Store and Google Play.

South Park premieres its vaccination special

South ParQ vaccination special is the name of the special of the animated series dedicated to the importance of vaccines against the coronavirus. While the citizens of the town demand the vaccine, a group of people will do everything so that Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny cannot vaccinate their teacher.

The South Park vaccination special, which has already aired in the United States, will arrive in Latin America this Wednesday, March 24 through the signal of Comedy central. The premiere will be at 10:30 pm in Mexico and at 11:30 pm in Colombia and Peru.