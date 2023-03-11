Mexico is very close to being the protagonist of a solar eclipse, which will be presented this coming April 8 according to the forecasts of the United States Aerospace Agency (POT).

Fortunately, this total solar eclipse will be visible andn North America and will pass through Mexico, the United States and Canada. For our country it may be fully visible in Mazatlan, Durango, Torreo and Monclova and in the rest of the country partially.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. This causes the sky to darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

How to watch a solar eclipse safely?

Because it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without eye protection specialized to observe sunlight, it is necessary to take into account some recommendations when viewing the total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, to observe this astronomical phenomenon, it is not recommended to use a camera, binoculars or other artifacts without a sunlight filter, since you could suffer injuries.

During the partial phases of the solar eclipse and after its totality, you should observe through solar eclipse glasses or eclipse glasses, which are different from the conventional ones we use to go for a walk or the beach.

Because normal sunglasses do not have the necessary darkness to safely repel the intensity and brightness of the Sun’s rays.

Likewise, you should not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar visor. Since the lens can generate a magnifying effect that will pass through the filter and cause serious eye injury.