There are products that allow you to wash the car without water. About that Mafra developed the new product Waterless Wash & Polish without water, which allows you to get a car clean, shiny and protected also with dry washin every place and in every season. In this guide we reveal the secrets of a cleaning of the car body dry.
How to wash your car without water
Is it possible to wash the car body without water? Using a specific product you can, also reducing the environmental impact of traditional car washing. Waterless Wash & Polishin fact, is characterised by a Anti-scratch lubricated formulawhich allows you to quickly detach dirt from the bodywork. You just need to use a cloth in microfiber for safe cleaning. Can also be used on wheels, bumpers, plastic seals and glass.
In case of very dirty vehicles or with a layer of mudit is recommended to carry out a classic washwith water and bucket, to avoid damaging the paint.
The product to use, Waterless Lava & Lucida how to use it
The product to use for dry cleaning is Mafra Waterless Lava & Lucida, which should be applied to the bodywork with the sprayer at a distance of approximately 20 cm. After that it should be left to act for approximately 30 seconds and then you pass a clean microfibre cloth over it, taking care to always act in aonly direction and without circular movements. Finally, a second cloth clean to remove any product residue.
For the more difficult surfaces to clean, such as dirt stains or fingerprints, use a damp sponge. If necessary, the operation should be repeated. In fact, for a deep cleaning, the process should be repeated for at least twice.
The advice is to spray a little product on a soft microfiber cloth. This makes the work safer, without creating scratches on the surface. It is also advisable to equip yourself with a adequate number of microfiber cloths depending on the size of the car.
The product should not be used on a hot bodywork. In case of fresh guano or to remove water stains, limescale and light dirt, you can use Fast Cleaner.
Dry cleaning the car
To perform a dry car wash in a professional manner and above all without scratching the bodywork There are some helpful tips to keep in mind:
- Never wash your car under direct sunlight and Avoid washing it if the bodywork is hotHeat dries products more quickly, reducing their cleaning properties.
- Always start the cleaning treatment starting from the top of the carthis way you avoid dirt slipping onto the already cleaned part.
- Use only microfiber clothstaking care to always use them on the clean side.
