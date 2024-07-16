There are products that allow you to wash the car without water. About that Mafra developed the new product Waterless Wash & Polish without water, which allows you to get a car clean, shiny and protected also with dry washin every place and in every season. In this guide we reveal the secrets of a cleaning of the car body dry.

How to wash your car without water

Is it possible to wash the car body without water? Using a specific product you can, also reducing the environmental impact of traditional car washing. Waterless Wash & Polishin fact, is characterised by a Anti-scratch lubricated formulawhich allows you to quickly detach dirt from the bodywork. You just need to use a cloth in microfiber for safe cleaning. Can also be used on wheels, bumpers, plastic seals and glass.

When the bodywork is not too dirty, it is possible to dry wash the car

In case of very dirty vehicles or with a layer of mudit is recommended to carry out a classic washwith water and bucket, to avoid damaging the paint.

The product to use, Waterless Lava & Lucida how to use it

The product to use for dry cleaning is Mafra Waterless Lava & Lucida, which should be applied to the bodywork with the sprayer at a distance of approximately 20 cm. After that it should be left to act for approximately 30 seconds and then you pass a clean microfibre cloth over it, taking care to always act in aonly direction and without circular movements. Finally, a second cloth clean to remove any product residue.

Waterless Wash & Polish It is a car cleaning product from Ma-Fra

For the more difficult surfaces to clean, such as dirt stains or fingerprints, use a damp sponge. If necessary, the operation should be repeated. In fact, for a deep cleaning, the process should be repeated for at least twice.

The advice is to spray a little product on a soft microfiber cloth. This makes the work safer, without creating scratches on the surface. It is also advisable to equip yourself with a adequate number of microfiber cloths depending on the size of the car.

The product should not be used on a hot bodywork

The product should not be used on a hot bodywork. In case of fresh guano or to remove water stains, limescale and light dirt, you can use Fast Cleaner.

Dry cleaning the car

To perform a dry car wash in a professional manner and above all without scratching the bodywork There are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

Never wash your car under direct sunlight and Avoid washing it if the bodywork is hot Heat dries products more quickly, reducing their cleaning properties.

Heat dries products more quickly, reducing their cleaning properties. Always start the cleaning treatment starting from the top of the car this way you avoid dirt slipping onto the already cleaned part.

this way you avoid dirt slipping onto the already cleaned part. Use only microfiber clothstaking care to always use them on the clean side.

How to use Waterless Wash & Polishvideo tutorial

