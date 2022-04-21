After having done the important work of pre-wash to avert the risk of scratches on car body proceed with the actual washing of the car. In this guide we show you which one and how to use it shampoo just to remove even the most stubborn dirt.

What shampoo to use to wash the car?

Among the most effective products we point out Neutral foam shampoo of the line Maniacal Line by Ma-Fra, which has a foam level above the market average: its foam generated with foaming technique creates a compact film, which remains adhered to surfaces.

It has an action lubricant intense and homogeneous and encapsulates the dirt, facilitating the removal during the subsequent phase of Flushing without creating halos or streaks.

Neutral foam shampoo from the Maniacal Line by Ma-Fra

The great emollient capacities detach all the dirt present, acting in a delicate way. Its technology WAX SAFE makes it suitable for use frequently because it respects the underlying protection, freeing it from the surface dirt that impaired its performance.

Neutral foam shampoo for car washing, how to use it?

Used by hand with a bucket, “Neutral Foam Shampoo” boasts an excellent economy of use: it is in fact possible to dilute it up to 1: 400 (1 part of product and 400 parts of water) making it ideal for i frequent washing or maintenance.

How to use Neutral foam shampoo VIDEO

Make sure the vehicle surface is not hot and that the car is in the shade avoiding direct sun. The first phase is always that of pre-wash.

How to wash your car by hand

To wash the car correctly by hand we suggest using the method of two-bucket wash (one with the shampoo / water solution and the other with just clean water) in combination with a microfiber glove such as the “Double Face” or a sponge / pad like the “Microfiber Pad”. To wash the rims and tires, use an additional tool (sponge or glove).

The right dose is 3 caps of the product in 10 l of water

Use the grill in the bucket helps to remove dirt and impurities from the glove or sponge making it settle on the bottom of the bucket. It is recommended to wash the vehicle every one or two weeks.

Hand wash with bucket

When washing by hand with a bucket, dilute the shampoo 1: 400 (3 caps of product in 10 l of water). Use a second bucket with clean water for rinsing the glove. Work starting dat the top and always with the vehicle wet with a soft sponge or microfiber glove.

To wash the car by hand it is advisable to use the technique with 2 buckets

Wash the entire vehicle avoiding to dry the shampoo on the bodywork. Finally rinse and proceed with drying using our microfibre cloth “Super Dryer”.

Car wash why are 2 buckets used?

Because one bucket is used for the water / shampoo solution while the second bucket only for clean water. Every time that you finish a step of the glove on a panel of the car you first rinse it in the bucket with clean water and then dip it into the bucket with the shampoo and water solution.

2 buckets are used to avoid scratching the car body

This way you will avoid that any residues still present on the surface can be moved from one panel to another, risking the creation of annoying ones swirls or scratches.

Maintenance car wash

This wash is intended to keep your car clean without attacking the underlying protection. Maintenance washing is usually done with weekly frequency or twice a week after a limited mileage.

Neutral Foam Shampoo in foam lance also for frequent washing

In this case, you can use Neutral Foam Shampoo both in foam lance than manually.

Dry after washing

In case, during drying, you realize you have forgotten to rinse a part of the car? Or what if she had been in the sun for too long, letting the shampoo dry? No problem, here is a tip to easily solve the problem without having to rewash the car.

“Super Dryer” microfibre cloth to dry the car without streaks

Uses Exterior Quick Detailer to remove any stain or halo easily and in total safety. In fact, it can be used as an aid to drying and finishing post washing.

How to wash your car well, Maniac Line training

Maniac Line is the Ma-Fra line designed for true car care enthusiasts, for a detailing with professional performance within everyone’s reach. The constantly evolving line is currently made up of 14 productsfor cleaning and treating exteriors and interiors.

Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is not only a line of super professional products, but also a real school to learn how to wash the car correctly.

With the Maniacal Line training it is possible to become a true detailing expert. Each course covers a specific topic of car care: Prewash, Decontamination, Washing, Polishing and Protection, Finishing, Leather, Textile and Carpet Cleaning, Plastic Protection and Glass Cleaning. Maniacal Line courses are available on line.

