How to wash the curtains in the washing machine so that they do not spoil

The curtains are a basic element in the home: they not only serve to decorate, but also fulfill a series of functions such as protecting the stays of the house of sunlight, giving greater privacy and providing warmth. The month of March can be the perfect season to perform a thorough cleaning for spring, especially curtains. These accumulate large amounts of dust and dirt of rubbing with the ground, of simple air pollution or the accumulation of mites. For all that, it is important to clean them from time to time and avoid large accumulations of dirt.

How to wash a wool sweater in the washing machine so that it does not spoil and breathe

Although the house curtains look like a simple task at first glance, it can be a challenge. These can be of different fabrics and it is necessary to adopt a series of precautions so that they do not spoil. There are often doubts about whether it is correct to wash the curtains in the house washing machine. However, with the necessary care according to the fabric and following the indications of the label, it is not usually a problem.

In addition, it is best to carry out a cleaning of the curtains every three months, so that it matches more or less with the change of station. In the event that the curtains have more concrete spots that should be cleaned immediately so that they are removed more easily. If what you are looking for is to clean your curtains at home economically and easily, you cannot miss this complete guide to leave them as new.

How to avoid damaging the fabric





To wash the curtains correctly in the washing machine, the first thing we must take into account is the program: in this case, it would be one for delicate clothes. We will use cold water with a temperature that does not exceed 30-40º, always following the indications of the label and curtain tissue. In addition, we must use a special detergent for delicate fabrics and, above all, avoid adding softener so that the tissue is not damaged. In cases where curtains contain strong odors, we can add some white vinegar to the softener drawer to eliminate them.

There are a variety of types of tissues for curtains. The most used and their recommendations for good washing are:

Lino: It is a more robust fabric that can be washed up to 40º, always using a program for delicate garments. In addition, to prevent the curtains from getting very wrinkled, the centrifugate avoids better.

Silk: It is one of the most delicate fabrics and in addition to using a delicate fabric program, do not exceed the 30º temperature without centrifuged. It is important to pay special attention to the curtain curtains and never introduce more than two cloths together.

Cotton and lighter fabrics: like the previous ones, it must be washed in a program for delicate garments and cold water. In this case, the 30º temperature should not be exceeded and it is important to use a softer centrifugate so that the curtains do not come out very wrinkled.

Dry the curtains correctly

Although it is essential to carry certain guidelines and care when washing our curtains, the drying of these is also a fundamental part of this process. A bad drying of the curtains can lead us to these hostel and bad smells over time. To prevent this from happening, we can dry the curtains in the dryer as long as the label allows it. In this case, we will use a very low temperature and take out the curtains before they are completely dry to hold them.

However, the best way to dry our curtains is outdoor drying, so that they hang vertically to avoid wrinkles and drain completely. Thus we will avoid having to make an awareness of conscientious in the future.

Tips and recommendations

In order for the process of washing our curtains to be a simpler task, it is important to take into account a series of tips and recommendations:

How to wash a suit jacket in the washing machine: the tricks so that it does not spoil



Before introducing the curtains into the washing machine, check that it does not contain any stain. In the case of finding it, soak them for half an hour with a little white vinegar or, instead, use the washing machine system.

Use a detergent that is special for delicate garments and thus prevent them from spoiling.

Lavor only the curtains in the washing machine, without mixing them with other garments to prevent them from felled or rub each other.

Do not centrifuger too much, only in recommended cases and softly to prevent them from being very wrinkled.

Add a cup of sodium bicarbonate to the washing program in the case of wanting curtains with a shiny target.

Outdoor stop them whenever you can to eliminate any rest of moisture and prevent them from wrinkling.

In linen or 100% cotton tissues, use a cold water program to prevent them from being able to say.

If the curtains are very large, put them on one in one in the washing machine or, where appropriate, if they are superior to the ability of the appliance, handle them by hand or in a dry cleaner so as not to spoil the washing machine or the curtains.

Another form of washing

If what you are looking for is to wash your curtains by hand, you must use a large cube where you will put the curtains next to a liquid soap that is soft and with cold water. Then, add a cup of white vinegar to get rid of possible spots and odors. Leave the curtains for at least 30 minutes and, later, change the water to repeat the process. In addition, if they contain accumulated spots on this second time you can rub them to remove them. Then, empty the water and rinse the curtains until they are fully drained to finally, to lay them out and let them dry outdoors, so that they do not wrinkle or take moisture.