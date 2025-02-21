How to wash a suit jacket in the washing machine: the tricks so that it does not spoil

Washing a suit jacket in the washing machine may seem like a risky task, but following a series of precautions, it is possible to obtain an optimal result without deteriorating the garment. Many people choose to bring their costumes to the dry cleaner, which guarantees professional cleaning, but can mean a high cost, as well as an investment of time. In this context, knowing the right steps to wash a suit jacket at home can be an effective and economical alternative.

The costumes are made with delicate tissues that require specific care. Wool, linen or even certain synthetic mixtures can deform or lose its finish if they are not washed correctly. In addition, the structured design of a jacket includes shoulder pads and linings that may suffer alterations with water and the movement of the washing machine drum. Therefore, it is essential to follow concrete guidelines to prevent domestic washing from translating in a garment disaster.

For those who seek an effective and safe solution to wash their jacket of suit at home, there are proven methods that allow you to keep the garment in perfect condition. Following a series of specific steps and using adequate products and techniques, it is possible to avoid tissue damage and preserve the elegance of the jacket.

Check the label and prepare the jacket

Before proceeding with washing, it is essential to read the garment label. Some costumes do not admit washing in water and require dry cleaning. If the label indicates that it can be washed, the next step is to prepare the jacket: close buttons and zippers, empty the pockets and turn the garment to protect the outer tissue.

It is also advisable to brush the jacket to remove dust and small dirt particles before introducing it into the washing machine. In addition, if the garment has localized spots, it is advisable to treat them previously with a chitamanchas suitable for delicate garments, applying it with a cloth and without excessively rubbing.

Wash

To minimize the rubbing and prevent the jacket from being deformed, it is recommended to introduce it into a wash bag or, failing that, within a pillow case. This trick helps reduce friction and protects tissue fibers. In addition, using a washing bag allow the jacket to be trapped with other garments in the washing machine drum, which could cause damage to its structure.

Select the appropriate detergent

The use of a specific liquid detergent for delicate clothing is key. Powder detergents can leave waste and be too aggressive for the garment. It is also important to avoid the use of softeners, since they can alter the structure of the tissue. It is recommended to use a small amount of detergent to ensure that the jacket is clean without remains of soap in the tissue.





Choose the correct washing program

A cycle for delicate or wool clothes must be chosen, with cold and centrifuged water or with a low intensity. A 20 -degree washing is enough to clean the jacket without deteriorating its shape or texture. In addition, it is advisable to select a low centrifuged speed or, if possible, deactivate this function to prevent the garment from suffering torsions that can damage its structure. In the case of washing machines with additional clarified option, it is advisable to activate it to eliminate any rest of the detergent that could be in the fabric.

Adequate drying

At the end of the washing, it is essential to avoid the dryer. The jacket must be hung on a wide hanger to maintain its shape and dry in the shade to avoid discoloration by direct exposure to the sun. It is important to allow the garment to dry naturally, without applying artificial heat, since this could affect the structure of the tissue and cause shrinking or deformations in the jacket.

Final ironing

Once dry, it is advisable to iron the jacket with a fine cloth between the iron and the fabric to avoid brightness or marks. You can also opt for a vaporizer to remove wrinkles without applying direct heat. In the event that the jacket has herds, it is important to iron them with special care so that they do not lose their original form.

If the jacket is wool, it is recommended to use an iron with medium temperature and use steam to return its impeccable appearance without damaging the fabric. If the jacket will be saved in the closet for a long time, it is advisable to use a breathable case to avoid accumulating dust and moisture.

How to store the jacket correctly

Once clean and dry, the suit jacket must be saved properly to prevent it from losing its shape. It is advisable to use a wide hanger that holds your shoulders well and avoid deforming.

In addition, it is recommended to cover the garment with a breathable fabric cover to protect it from dust without compromising its ventilation. In case it is kept in a closet next to other garments, it is convenient to leave enough space around to prevent it from wrinkling or absorbing odors of other pieces of clothing.