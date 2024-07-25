Venezuela is approaching a decisive election day. It is the first time in 25 years that the voting trend has not favoured Chavismo. The government of Nicolás Maduro has responded by arresting people close to the opposition, led by María Corina Machado, the most popular politician in the country, and the presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia. Meanwhile, in the international community, and within the country itself, there are doubts about how the election on July 28 will be carried out and whether the government will recognise the results.

In this scenario, doubts have arisen about how the voting process will be within the country. Some Venezuelans living abroad have reported difficulties in registering to vote. Venezuelan Electoral Observatory (OEV) denounced in a statement issued last May that “the electoral and consular authorities imposed a variety of obstacles that, added to restrictive regulations, prevented the registration and updating of millions of Venezuelan migrants in the Electoral Registry.”

Guide to voting in the July 28 elections in Venezuela

On June 28, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela began installing the so-called electoral fairslocated in various parts of the country —especially in the most populated cities— with the aim of providing information to citizens about the voting process. They will be enabled until one day before the election, which takes place on July 28. According to the independent media Firefly EffectAt fairs there are stands to simulate voting, from the delivery of the identity card to the printing of the receipt.

CNE

These are the voting instructions that the CNE has issued:

Knowing the voting center

For the 2024 elections, 30,026 polling stations will be set up in Venezuela. The government has made available to citizens a number to check the assigned voting center; simply send the ID number by text to 2637. You can also check it through the CNE website, Check your 2024 Presidential Election Data.

Present identification

The first thing voters must do upon arriving at the polling station is to show their identity card (valid or expired). The people in charge of the polling station will verify the data in the Integrated Authentication System and return the official document to its owner.

Vote

The second station that voters will find at the centers is the voting station. There they must choose their candidate on the screen and press the “vote” box. The voting machine will issue a receipt, which must then be folded and deposited in the safekeeping box at the next station. Venezuelan authorities have indicated that voters will have a maximum of three minutes to cast their vote.

Register vote

At the last station, people will show their ID card again to the member of the table so that they can be identified in the voting book, where the voter must place their fingerprint and sign.

Polling station hours

Voting centres will open at six in the morning and close 12 hours later, i.e. at six in the evening. Polling stations cannot close while there are still people waiting in line.

Will there be Prohibition?

According to the Organic Law of Electoral Processes, from Friday 26th to 29th July the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited throughout the country. Security forces will be authorized to close any establishment or business that violates this rule. Meetings or public shows are also prohibited from 24 hours before the vote, as is the carrying of weapons.

Border closure

The government has not confirmed a complete closure, but it has confirmed the implementation of strict border control by land, air and sea. Controls will be established from July 26 to 29 “in order to safeguard the inviolability of the borders and prevent activities by people who could represent threats to security.”

