The Kids Choice Awards Mexico ceremony that will reward the best youth talents is getting closer and closer. This Monday, the 28th, the voting began to choose the four favorites in each category, among which are couple of the year, fav actor and actress, fav show, K-Pop bomb, Master Fandom, among others.

Next, we explain in detail how to vote in each modality so that you support the artists you admire.

When are the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?

So far no official date has been given for the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021. However, the 2020 ceremony was held in November, while the US version took place in March of this year.

What time does the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 start?

Because the day of the celebration is not yet known, the time of the event has not been reported, but it usually takes place at night.

How to vote in the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?

The votes of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 They can be held until July 26. To do so you just have to enter kcamexico.com/vote, but you can also do it through social networks.

On Instagram and Twitter you can send a message to the official account @NickelodeonLA with the hashtag of the pre-nominee including #KCAMexico.

What is the website of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?

The official platform where you can meet all the nominees and vote for them is kcamexico.com/vote. You can also do it on Twitter and Instagram.

Who are the nominees for the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?

Next, we show you the list of the pre-nominees so that you can find your favorite artist.

Actor Fav

Riccardo Frascari

Santiago Achaga

Sebastian Silva

Emilio Osorio

Siego Escalona

Javier Ponce

Julio Peña

Guido Messina.

Actress Fav

Paulina Matos

Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry

Fefi Oliveira

Carolina mestrovic

Isi live

Macarena Garcia

Paulina Goto

Giulia Guerrini.

Show Fav

What happens to my family?

Club 57

Mother there are only two

100 days to fall in love

Designing your love

Bia: A world turned upside down

Loli’s luck

The boarding school: the summits.

Nick Show Fav

Side Hustle

sponge Bob

Club 57

The Loud House

The Casagrande

Danger Force

It’s pony

The Astronauts.

Cartoon Fav

sponge Bob

The Loud House

The Casagrande

Kamp koral

Duck adventures

Victor and Valentino

The Green Neighbors

The Owl House.

Top Latino Artist

Danna Paola

Camilo

Sebastian Yatra

J Balvin

CNCO

Rauw Alejandro

Karol G

Morat.

New Artist

Susana Cala

Humbe

Leon Laiden

Ramon Vega

Nicole gatti

Menny Flores

Mati Gomez

Bruses.

Musical Theme

Dance with me – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro

Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Golden – Harry Styles

Butter – BTS

Peaches – Justin Bieber

Save your tears – The Weeknd

Leave the door open – Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic.

Stickiest Role

So pretty – Floor 21

Couple of the Year – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers

Shut up – Danna Paola

Telepathy – Kali Uchis

All of you – Rauw Alejandro

Faithful – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, The Legendaries

Expensive Clothes – Camilo

Fresh – Mau and Ricky.

K-pop bomb

Rosé

Blackpink

Bts

UI

TXT

Seventeen

Twice (G) I-DLE.

Creator + Top

Johann vera

The Rufas

Lesslie polinedia

Kenya Os

Shaula ponce

Luann Ten

Karol Sevilla

Piculincito.

Creator #ParaTi

Fefi Oliveira

Xime Ponch

Estefi Merelles

Paco de Miguel

Jerry castler

Dome Lipe

Darian rojas

Ralf.

Gamer MVP

The Rubius

AuronPlay

TheGref

Eddy skabeche

Fernanfloo

Kun Aguero

TheDonato

RaptorGamer.

New Idol

Martina Lavignasse

Joshua Benjamin

Mia salinas

Gael gamboa

Jimena Jimenez

Cesar Pantoja

Francisca aronsson

Bushed.

Fashion Icon

Sarian Rojas

Fer Altuzar

Pam alleir

Pau Tips

Eloisa Os

Joaquin Bondoni

Joel pimentel

Loreto Peralta.

Ship of the Year

Darian Rojas and Jashlem

Yoloriana Eddy Skabeche and Xio

Riccarso Frascari and Angela Rincón

Macabeso and Juanpa Zurita

Evaluna and Camilo

Street and Poché

Guaynaa and Lele Pons.

Master Fandom

ARMY

Clubers

Kallystas

Swifties

The tribe

Adventurers

Plonedia

CNCOwners.