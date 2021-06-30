The Kids Choice Awards Mexico ceremony that will reward the best youth talents is getting closer and closer. This Monday, the 28th, the voting began to choose the four favorites in each category, among which are couple of the year, fav actor and actress, fav show, K-Pop bomb, Master Fandom, among others.
Next, we explain in detail how to vote in each modality so that you support the artists you admire.
When are the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?
So far no official date has been given for the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021. However, the 2020 ceremony was held in November, while the US version took place in March of this year.
What time does the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 start?
Because the day of the celebration is not yet known, the time of the event has not been reported, but it usually takes place at night.
How to vote in the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?
The votes of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 They can be held until July 26. To do so you just have to enter kcamexico.com/vote, but you can also do it through social networks.
On Instagram and Twitter you can send a message to the official account @NickelodeonLA with the hashtag of the pre-nominee including #KCAMexico.
What is the website of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?
The official platform where you can meet all the nominees and vote for them is kcamexico.com/vote. You can also do it on Twitter and Instagram.
Who are the nominees for the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021?
Next, we show you the list of the pre-nominees so that you can find your favorite artist.
Actor Fav
- Riccardo Frascari
- Santiago Achaga
- Sebastian Silva
- Emilio Osorio
- Siego Escalona
- Javier Ponce
- Julio Peña
- Guido Messina.
Actress Fav
- Paulina Matos
- Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry
- Fefi Oliveira
- Carolina mestrovic
- Isi live
- Macarena Garcia
- Paulina Goto
- Giulia Guerrini.
Show Fav
- What happens to my family?
- Club 57
- Mother there are only two
- 100 days to fall in love
- Designing your love
- Bia: A world turned upside down
- Loli’s luck
- The boarding school: the summits.
Nick Show Fav
- Side Hustle
- sponge Bob
- Club 57
- The Loud House
- The Casagrande
- Danger Force
- It’s pony
- The Astronauts.
Cartoon Fav
- sponge Bob
- The Loud House
- The Casagrande
- Kamp koral
- Duck adventures
- Victor and Valentino
- The Green Neighbors
- The Owl House.
Top Latino Artist
- Danna Paola
- Camilo
- Sebastian Yatra
- J Balvin
- CNCO
- Rauw Alejandro
- Karol G
- Morat.
New Artist
- Susana Cala
- Humbe
- Leon Laiden
- Ramon Vega
- Nicole gatti
- Menny Flores
- Mati Gomez
- Bruses.
Musical Theme
- Dance with me – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
- Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- Golden – Harry Styles
- Butter – BTS
- Peaches – Justin Bieber
- Save your tears – The Weeknd
- Leave the door open – Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic.
Stickiest Role
- So pretty – Floor 21
- Couple of the Year – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers
- Shut up – Danna Paola
- Telepathy – Kali Uchis
- All of you – Rauw Alejandro
- Faithful – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, The Legendaries
- Expensive Clothes – Camilo
- Fresh – Mau and Ricky.
K-pop bomb
- Rosé
- Blackpink
- Bts
- UI
- TXT
- Seventeen
- Twice (G) I-DLE.
Creator + Top
- Johann vera
- The Rufas
- Lesslie polinedia
- Kenya Os
- Shaula ponce
- Luann Ten
- Karol Sevilla
- Piculincito.
Creator #ParaTi
- Fefi Oliveira
- Xime Ponch
- Estefi Merelles
- Paco de Miguel
- Jerry castler
- Dome Lipe
- Darian rojas
- Ralf.
Gamer MVP
- The Rubius
- AuronPlay
- TheGref
- Eddy skabeche
- Fernanfloo
- Kun Aguero
- TheDonato
- RaptorGamer.
New Idol
- Martina Lavignasse
- Joshua Benjamin
- Mia salinas
- Gael gamboa
- Jimena Jimenez
- Cesar Pantoja
- Francisca aronsson
- Bushed.
Fashion Icon
- Sarian Rojas
- Fer Altuzar
- Pam alleir
- Pau Tips
- Eloisa Os
- Joaquin Bondoni
- Joel pimentel
- Loreto Peralta.
Ship of the Year
- Darian Rojas and Jashlem
- Yoloriana Eddy Skabeche and Xio
- Riccarso Frascari and Angela Rincón
- Macabeso and Juanpa Zurita
- Evaluna and Camilo
- Street and Poché
- Guaynaa and Lele Pons.
Master Fandom
- ARMY
- Clubers
- Kallystas
- Swifties
- The tribe
- Adventurers
- Plonedia
- CNCOwners.
Kids’ Choice Awards, latest news:
.
