In the search for innovative and exciting entertainment, RCN will premiere 'The House of the Famous Colombia', a reality show that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With a cast of 22 Colombian celebrities living together under constant surveillance, this show not only offers drama and content, but also the opportunity for the public to actively participate through voting. Here we explain how you can vote and support your favorite participant.

Who participates in 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

'The house of the famous Colombia' brings together a diverse range of celebrities, including actors, singers, models and public figures, all competing for the final prize. The list of participants is varied, promising a mix of personalities that guarantee constant entertainment and unexpected surprises. Each week, one of these celebrities faces the possibility of being eliminated, based on public voting.

The confirmed figures are Martha Isabel Bolaños, 'la Pupuchurra'; Diana Ángel, actress of 'Francisco, the mathematician'; Sebastián Gutiérrez, actor of 'Rigo'; Natalia Segura, 'la Segura'; Julián Trujillo, actor of 'Nurses'; Miguel Melfi; Ornella Sierra, 'the Costeña Barbie'; Omar Murillo; José Miel and Camilo Díaz, 'Culotauro'.

How to vote for your favorite in 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

Vote for your favorite in 'The house of the famous Colombia' It is easy and accessible to everyone. The voting process opens every Sunday, and viewers can participate through the official website of the program, following the instructions provided. It is a unique opportunity for fans to influence the course of the reality show and support their favorite celebrities to ensure their permanence in the game.

'The house of the famous Colombia': VOTE in 2 steps for RCN

To participate in the voting 'The house of the famous Colombia'simply follow these two steps:

Access the official website of the program during the announced voting period. Follow the instructions to cast your vote for the participant you wish to support.

It is important to remember that votes can make a difference in the destiny of the participants, making every vote count on this exciting journey.

What is 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

'The House of the Famous Colombia' is more than a simple reality show; is an entertainment experience that allows viewers to immerse themselves in the daily lives of their favorite celebrities. With live broadcasts and 24/7 coveragefans not only have the opportunity to get to know the participants in depth, but also to directly influence the development of the program through their votes.

This reality show is a test of endurance, strategy and popularity, where participants must navigate the complexities of coexistence and weekly challenges, all under the watchful eye of the public. With the support of RCN and the ViX platform'The House of the Famous Colombia' is positioned as one of the most innovative and participatory programs on Colombian television.

