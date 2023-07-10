The third season of “The house of celebrities” It is a complete success thanks to its participants, such as Sergio Mayer, Poncho De Negris, Bárbara Torres and, especially, Wendy Guevara, who has become a fan favorite for her witticisms, as well as an alleged romance with Nicola Porcella. Now, the reality show is again in the elimination stage and a fifth contestant will leave the house. Therefore, we tell you in this note how to vote to save your favorite.

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara, the lowest paid? How much does each member of “The House of Celebrities” earn?

How to vote in “The house of famous Mexico”?

To save your favorite inhabitant in the fifth week of “The House of Celebrities”, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the LINK of the voting section of “The house of celebrities”. Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then press vote.

Likewise, the time for voting is not always available, but rather it is very specific. It has up to four blocks and the last one is every Sunday during the live broadcast of the program.

Thursday from 8.30 pm to 12.00 am

Friday between 7:00 pm and 12:00 am

Sunday at approximately 7:00 pm and 12:00 am

Monday between 7.00 pm and 8.20 pm

Nicola lived an emotional moment with Wendy Guevara in “La casa de los famosos”. Photo: composition LR/shot/YouTube/The house of the famous

How many times can I vote in “The House of Famous Mexico”?

Users can only cast one vote a day and show their support for their favorite celebrity. However, for those who are Vix Premium subscribers, they have the ability to vote up to 10 times for their favorite participant.

“The House of the Famous Mexico”: this week’s nominees

On July 5, the competitors entered the confessional and named two people. The four that accumulated the highest score are the following:

‘Barby’ Juarez: 10 total points (she was saved)

Paul Stanley: 8 points in total

Sergio Mayer: 6 points in total

Emilio Osorio: 3 points in total

Sentenced in “The House of Famous”. Photo: diffusion

What time and where to see “The House of the Famous Mexico”?

You can tune in to “La casa de los famosos” on the Channel 5 television signal or via streaming on Vix Premium (24×7 and uncensored). Hours vary by day of the week.

From Monday to Friday from 10:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:30 p.m., when the elimination gala begins.

Every week there is an elimination in the Mexican reality show. Photo: Vix

Eliminated from “The House of Celebrities”

In the fourth week of the reality show, the public eliminated Raquel Bigorra. As you remember, Ferka, Sofía Rivera Torres and Marie Claire Harp were the other participants who had to leave the house. Now, this Sunday, July 9, the selection is between Emilio Osorio, Paul Stanley and Sergio Mayer.