Nicola Porcella is the Peruvian representative who is taking part in the new season of “The House of Celebrities”which started on the last Sunday June 4 and surprised everyone by announcing the first nominee for the reality show: nigris poncho. In this competition, 14 international entertainment figures face off to win four million pesos and thus become the winner of this Mexican edition.

This Wednesday, June 7, 4 more participants were nominated. Therefore, if you have a favorite, here we will tell you all the details so that you can save it and continue in competition.

How to vote in “The House of Famous” Mexico?

Galilee Montijo, host of the program, explained how they can vote to nominate or save a participant. It is worth mentioning that these votes can only be carried out in Mexican territory, with ViX+ you can vote up to 10 times. To do this, you must perform the following steps:

Enter the official page of “The House of Famous Mexico” (https://lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv) or use the QR code that will appear during the galas.

Click on the “Voting” section on the official page.

Select the participant you want to vote for.

Click on “Send Vote” according to the photo of the celebrity selected to nominate or save from each weekly delivery.

“The House of Celebrities” began on June 4. Photo: Instagram

What time to see “The House of Famous” Mexico?

The NOMINATION galas on Wednesdays can be seen LIVE at 10:00 pm (Mexico time) at the channel 5.

While on Sundays, it is broadcast at 8:30 pm (Mexico time) by Las Estrellas. If you are in other countries, here is a list of schedules.

SEE “The House of Famous” in Peru: 9:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Mexico: 8:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Venezuela: 10:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Chile: 10:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Argentina: 11:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Colombia: 9:30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Ecuador: 9:30 pm

SEE “The House of Celebrities” in the United States: 10:30 pm

Where to see “The House of Famous” Mexico?

“The house of the famous Mexico”is available 24 hours a day, through the streaming platformViXand on the website ofThe stars.

“The house of celebrities” started a new season. Photo: Instagram

Who was the first nominee for “The House of Famous”?

At the first gala of “The House of Famous Mexico” the first nominee of the program was announced: Poncho de Nigris. The experienced participant did not miss the opportunity to express his discomfort at having been chosen by the public as the first candidate to leave the competition.

Who are the drivers of “The House of Famous” Mexico?

The new season of “The House of Famous” Mexico is hosted byGalilea Montijo and Diego de Ericeevery Sunday from June 4 for Las Estrellas.

They are the drivers of “The House of Famous”. Photo: Instagram

“The house of celebrities” Mexico 2023: list of participants

Wendy Guevara

paul stanley

Raquel Bigorra

Emilio Osorio

nigris poncho

Sofia Rivera Torres

Jorge Losa

Sergio Mayer

Mariana ‘Barby’ Juarez

Nicola Porcella

Celery Quijano

Ferka

Marie Claire Harp

Barbara Torres

Emilio Osorio Marcos.

When did “The House of Famous” Mexico premiere?

“The house of the famous” Mexico premiered last Sunday June 4 on the Las Estrellas channel. Nicola Porcella participates in this edition of the reality show.