The Miss Universe 2022 is about to come. This Saturday, January 14, representatives from different parts of the world will shine on an international catwalk and will be the focus of the media. Peru’s representative is Alessia Rovegno, who has shown a great process in public speaking and is willing to give her best so that Peru can win the crown. As is known, this event will also take into account the public vote, and in this note we will show you how to vote for your favorite participant.

When is the final of Miss Universe 2022?

85 participants were selected to represent their country in Miss Universe 2022. If you are a faithful follower of beauty pageants, you cannot miss the complete catwalk this Saturday, January 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the United States. .

The favorites of the ‘Beauty Czar’. Photo: composition LR/Miss Universe/Instagram

How to vote in Miss Universe 2022 for your favorite candidate?

Download the official application of Miss Universe.

Go to the ‘vote for your favourite’ option and click on it.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click ‘vote now’.

Look for the photograph of your favorite participant and vote for it.

Alessia Rovegno dazzled in a typical dress. Photo: Instagram

Miss Universe 2022: schedule by country

The broadcast of the contest is for everyone and you cannot miss every moment of this catwalk. If you do not reside in Peru, we leave you a list of schedules so that you can tune in to Miss Universe 2022 from start to finish anywhere on the planet.

6:00 p.m.: Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

7:00 p.m.: Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States (Washington) and Panama.

8:00 p.m.: Venezuela, Canada, Bolivia, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

9:00 p.m.: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

1:00 am on Sunday, January 15: Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

Alessia Rovegno conquered her fellow Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Instagram

Where can you see Miss Universe 2022?

In the same way, we leave you a list of channels so that you can view each situation in Miss Universe 2022. If you do not have a cable or internet service, you can also watch the broadcast through various virtual platforms.

Argentina : 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

bolivian : 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Chili : 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on You had HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Colombia : 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador : 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Guatemala : 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Mexico : 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Paraguayan : 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Peru : 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Uruguay : 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

The services of Movistar Play and DirecTV GO allow you to tune in to the Telemundo channel. However, if you download the application of the program, you will be able to know more details of what happens in Miss Universe 2022.