“big brother chile” made its television debut last Sunday, June 18. The program began with the presentation of the 18 participants that it will have this season. However, the show does not end there, since there will be cameras that will film everything that happens in the house for 24 hours. The new format of Chilevisión has a special system for the ELIMINATION of contestants. In the following note we tell you all the details about the VOTING.

What time and where to see “Big Brother Chile?

All the episodes of the Chilean reality show will be broadcast thanks to the signal Chilevision. Find out at what time you can tune in all the details of the program, depending on the country in which you are.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

“Big Brother Chile” 2023 can be SEE ONLINE on Pluto TV. Photo: Big Brother Chile/Instagram

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

Voting to eliminate a participant from “Big Brother Chile” is through telephone messages. The public that follows the program day by day will be the one that chooses which person will leave the house forever.

“Big Brother Chile”: who are the 18 participants?

For this edition, 18 people were chosen. Next, the complete list of people who will try to survive in the house of “big brother chile”.

Estefanía Galeota, 26 years old

Francisco Arenas, 61 years old

Viviana Acevedo, 23 years old

Constanza Segovia, 27 years old

Benjamin Lagos, 22 years old

Trinidad Cerda, 34 years old

Skarleth Labra, 18 years old

Ruben Gutierrez, 26 years old

Alessia Traverso, 21 years old

Ariel Wuth, 29 years old

Monica Ramos, 77 years old

Jorge Aldoney, 27 years old

Hans Valdes, 18 years old

Francisca Maira, 23 years old

Jennifer Galvarini, 48

Lucas Crespo, 23 years old

Maite Phillips, 22 years old

Fernando Altamirano, 25 years old.

“Big Brother Chile” welcomed 18 participants. Photo: Chilevisión

When did “Big Brother Chile” premiere?

the new reality “Big Brother Chile” officially premiered last Sunday June 18. The program introduced its 18 participants, who will live for several weeks in a house away from the outside world.

Find out what the “Big Brother” program is about and why it is so successful in Chile. Photo: Chilevisión

Where is the house of “Big Brother Chile”?

The recordings of “Big Brother Chile” are made in a house located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the same location where the contestants of the version of that country stayed.

