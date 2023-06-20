“big brother chile” made its television debut last Sunday, June 18. The program began with the presentation of the 18 participants that it will have this season. However, the show does not end there, since there will be cameras that will film everything that happens in the house for 24 hours. The new format of Chilevisión has a special system for the ELIMINATION of contestants. In the following note we tell you all the details about the VOTING.
What time and where to see “Big Brother Chile?
All the episodes of the Chilean reality show will be broadcast thanks to the signal Chilevision. Find out at what time you can tune in all the details of the program, depending on the country in which you are.
- Argentina: 11.30 p.m.
- Peru: 9.30 p.m.
- Chile: 10.30 p.m.
- Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.
- Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.
- Mexico: 8.30 p.m.
- Colombia: 9.30 p.m.
- Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.
How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?
Voting to eliminate a participant from “Big Brother Chile” is through telephone messages. The public that follows the program day by day will be the one that chooses which person will leave the house forever.
“Big Brother Chile”: who are the 18 participants?
For this edition, 18 people were chosen. Next, the complete list of people who will try to survive in the house of “big brother chile”.
- Estefanía Galeota, 26 years old
- Francisco Arenas, 61 years old
- Viviana Acevedo, 23 years old
- Constanza Segovia, 27 years old
- Benjamin Lagos, 22 years old
- Trinidad Cerda, 34 years old
- Skarleth Labra, 18 years old
- Ruben Gutierrez, 26 years old
- Alessia Traverso, 21 years old
- Ariel Wuth, 29 years old
- Monica Ramos, 77 years old
- Jorge Aldoney, 27 years old
- Hans Valdes, 18 years old
- Francisca Maira, 23 years old
- Jennifer Galvarini, 48
- Lucas Crespo, 23 years old
- Maite Phillips, 22 years old
- Fernando Altamirano, 25 years old.
When did “Big Brother Chile” premiere?
the new reality “Big Brother Chile” officially premiered last Sunday June 18. The program introduced its 18 participants, who will live for several weeks in a house away from the outside world.
Where is the house of “Big Brother Chile”?
The recordings of “Big Brother Chile” are made in a house located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the same location where the contestants of the version of that country stayed.
