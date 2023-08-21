‘Big Brother Chile’ will eliminate a participant today, Sunday August 20. We must remember that the contestants will stay on the Chilevisión reality show if they managed to win the affection and support of the public. As you know this week’s nominees are Lucas Crespo, Jorge Aldoney, Rubén Gutiérrez, Mónica Ramos, Raimundo Cerda and Jennifer GalvarinYo. In this note, find out where and how to vote for free.

Where and how to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’ TODAY?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, you must send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality to 3331.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big brother Chile’ by Chilevisión LIVE: time, where to vote and how to see the elimination TODAY

Nominees for ‘Big Brother Chile’

This sunday august 20 a new participant of ‘Big Brother Chile’ will leave the competition. Find out who were nominated this week here:

Jennifer

Luke

Jorge

reuben

Monica

Raymond.

How to vote for Mercado Pago?

Remember that if you wish to cast your vote throughMarket PaymentYou can do it by following these steps:

1 VOTE it costs 490 pesos

it costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES it costs 3,990 pesos

it costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES it costs 6,990 pesos.

In this way, you can increase the chances that the next eliminated will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Where and at what time to see the elimination of ‘Big Brother’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE by the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. Also, below, find out what schedule you will be able to tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country in which you are:

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Peru: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Chili: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

11.30 p.m. Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

#vote #Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #VOTA #AQUÍ #save #favorite #nominee #free