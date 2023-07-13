The reality show “Big Brother” caused a sensation in various countries and now Chile has joined it so as not to be the exception. The program of Chilevision presents his fourth nomination this July 12. The space is hosted by Julio César Rodríguez and Diana Bolocco, who with their charisma make the show a worldwide television boom. Find out in this note how to vote for free online so that a participant is eliminated.

“Big Brother” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the screens of Chilevisión. Photo: Instagram / Chilevisión.

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

Viewers who follow the show “Big Brother Chile” You can vote as follows: the first option is to send a message to 3331 with the name of the participant that you want to leave the competition.

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile” for Mercado Pago?

In order to cast a greater number of votes, there is the option of voting for Mercado Pago. Users must enter https://granhermano.celcom.cl and choose the number of votes desired.

1 vote costs 390 pesos

10 votes cost 3,990 pesos

20 votes cost 6,990 pesos

Where to see “Big Brother Chile” FREE ONLINE?

For those viewers who do not have cable service, “Big Brother” can also be viewed for free via streaming through the Pluto TV platform. To do this, you just have to download the application on any smart device or register on the website.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

You can watch “Big Brother Chile” on the Chilevisión channel LIVE through the following cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27

“Big Brother Chile”: eliminated

Big brother is going for his fourth elimination of the season. There are only 15 participants left who will fight every day to become the winner of the competition. The eliminated members are the following:

Benjamin Lagos (22), tiktoker

Ariel Wuth (27), clown by trade

Estefanía (25), former Miss Chile