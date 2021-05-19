The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are approaching, one of the most important awards in the world of music, awarded by the magazine of the same name to the artists with the greatest commercial success in the United States during the last year.

The Weeknd, the performer with the most nominations (16), and Korean group BTS will perform in concert during the gala alongside HER, Pink, and other prominent artists. On the other hand, in the list of candidates for each category, names such as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Drake Y DaBaby. Among Latinos, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G. stand out. The ceremony will be conducted by Nick Jonas.

The public will have the opportunity to favor their favorite artists with their votes in two categories. Find out here who they are and what to do to choose them.

When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held this Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (United States).

How to vote for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

Music fans will be able to vote for the artists nominated in the top social category, which are the following:

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

SEVENTEEN.

You will also have the possibility to choose your favorite artist in the category of collaboration top:

Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

There are two options to vote for your favorite: on the official website and on Twitter. The first consists of these steps:

Enter the official link of the Billboard awards. Photo: BBMAs 2021 website

Sign up or log in with your email in Gmail or LinkedIn.

After registering, re-enter the shared link above.

Choose the category in which you want to vote.

Select who you think should win the BBMA 2021 and press the button VOTE.

You can choose your favorite artist on the Billboard online platform. Photo: BBMAs 2021 website

Confirm your choice with a click CONFIRM VOTE .

You can vote again up to 10 times by repeating the same procedure. You can also find a button to vote on your Twitter profile, with a default message that you can retweet. You can add the content you want.

You can vote up to 10 times a day for the artist of your choice on the Billboard website. Photo: BBMAs 2021

The other alternative to vote is directly on Twitter, where you can post a tweet with the #BBMAsTopCollab plus the name of the song or the #BBMAsTopSocial plus the finalist’s @user on the social network. For the vote to count, it must be done from a public account.

Example of voting on Twitter for the BBMAs 2021. Photo: Twitter capture

Voting will remain open until Friday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. Los Angeles (1.59 am on Saturday 22 in Peru).

Billboard Music Awards 2021: schedules

The Billboard event that honors the best of music begins on Sunday, May 23 at the following times, depending on the country:

Peru: 7.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 24)

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Streaming Channels

The 2021 BBMAs broadcast will go live on NBC for the United States and for TNT for all of Latin America, including Peru.

The NBC network will broadcast the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in the United States. Photo: TheBBMAs / Facebook

Where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards LIVE?

You can follow the broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 LIVE on television through NBC in the United States and by TNT in Latin America. By streaming, follow the platforms of Peacock (in the US) and TNT Go (in Latin America).

You will also be able to follow all incidents, special performances and the announcement of winners in each category thanks to the live online coverage that La República Espectáculos will carry out.

TNT will broadcast the 2021 Billboard Awards in Latin America. Photo: TNTLA / Facebook

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave.

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift.

Best Duo / Group

AC DC

AJR

Bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5.

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift.

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

Bts

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd.

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

Top R&B artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Female Artist

Top rap artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top male rap artist

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top female rap artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie.

Top Country Artist

Gabby barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby barrett

Maren morris

Carrie Underwood.

Top country duo / group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae.

Top rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots.

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna.

Top male latin artist

Top female latin artist

Top Latin duo / group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnales.

Top dance / electronic artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Table.

Christian Top Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams.

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West.

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.

Top Billboard 200 album

Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD

My Turn – Lil Baby

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – Pop Smoke

folklore – Taylor Swift

After Hours – The Weeknd.

Best R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Hot Pink – Doja Cat

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t – Kehlani

After Hours – The Weeknd.

Best Rap Album

BLAME IT ON BABY – DaBaby

Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD

My Turn – Lil Baby

Eternal Atake – Lil Uzi Vert.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – Pop Smoke

Best Country Album

Goldmine – Gabby Barrett

SOUTHSIDE – Sam Hunt

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

My Gift – Carrie Underwood

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen.

Best Rock Album

Power Up – AC / DC

Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

Dreamland – Glass Animals

Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Letter to You – Bruce Springsteen.

Best Latin Album

Emmanuel – Anuel AA

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny

Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Colors – J Balvin.

Best Dance / Electronic Album

Carte Blanche – DJ Snake

Gravity – Gryffin

Golden Hour – Kygo

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Disco – Kylie Minogue.

Best Christian Album

Peace – Bethel Music

Grave Into Gardens – Elevation Worship

My Gift – Carrie Underwood

Holy Water – We The Kingdom

Rescue Story – Zach Williams.

Best Gospel Album

I AM – Koryn Hawthorne

Royalty: Live at the Ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 – Maverick City Music

Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2 – Maverick City Music

Kierra – Kierra Sheard.

Top song on the Hot 100

Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.

Top streaming song

WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Life Is Good – Future ft. Drake

WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Top selling song

I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

Dynamite – BTS

WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.

Top radio song

I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Adore You – Harry Styles

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.

Top collaboration

Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Best R&B Song

BS – Jhené Aiko ft. HER

Intentions – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Say So – Doja Cat

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.

Best rap song

Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion.

Best Country Song

Got What I Got – Jason Aldean

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

One of Them Girls – Lee Brice

Chasin ‘You – Morgan Wallen

More Than My Hometown – Morgan Wallen.

Best rock song

Bang! – AJR

Monsters – All Time Low ft. Blackbear

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

my ex’s best friend – Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear

Level of Concern – twenty one pilots.

Best Latin Song

Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny

Dákiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Hawaii – Maluma & The Weeknd

Caramelo – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.

Best Dance / Electronic Song

Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

ily (i love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee

Breaking Me – Topic & A7S.

Best Christian Song

Graves Into Gardens – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake

TOGETHER – for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly

The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship

Famous For (I Believe) – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson

There Was Jesus – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.

Best Gospel Song

Speak To Me – Koryn Hawthorne

Movin ‘On – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Thank You For It All – Marvin Sapp

We Gon ‘Be Alright – Tye Tribbett

Wash Us In The Blood – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.

