The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are approaching, one of the most important awards in the world of music, awarded by the magazine of the same name to the artists with the greatest commercial success in the United States during the last year.
The Weeknd, the performer with the most nominations (16), and Korean group BTS will perform in concert during the gala alongside HER, Pink, and other prominent artists. On the other hand, in the list of candidates for each category, names such as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Drake Y DaBaby. Among Latinos, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G. stand out. The ceremony will be conducted by Nick Jonas.
The public will have the opportunity to favor their favorite artists with their votes in two categories. Find out here who they are and what to do to choose them.
When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held this Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (United States).
How to vote for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
Music fans will be able to vote for the artists nominated in the top social category, which are the following:
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN.
You will also have the possibility to choose your favorite artist in the category of collaboration top:
- Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
There are two options to vote for your favorite: on the official website and on Twitter. The first consists of these steps:
- Sign up or log in with your email in Gmail or LinkedIn.
- After registering, re-enter the shared link above.
- Choose the category in which you want to vote.
- Select who you think should win the BBMA 2021 and press the button VOTE.
- Confirm your choice with a click CONFIRM VOTE.
- You can vote again up to 10 times by repeating the same procedure. You can also find a button to vote on your Twitter profile, with a default message that you can retweet. You can add the content you want.
The other alternative to vote is directly on Twitter, where you can post a tweet with the #BBMAsTopCollab plus the name of the song or the #BBMAsTopSocial plus the finalist’s @user on the social network. For the vote to count, it must be done from a public account.
Voting will remain open until Friday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. Los Angeles (1.59 am on Saturday 22 in Peru).
Billboard Music Awards 2021: schedules
The Billboard event that honors the best of music begins on Sunday, May 23 at the following times, depending on the country:
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Costa Rica: 6.00 pm
- Panama: 7.00 pm
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- Bolivia: 8.00 pm
- Chile: 8.00 pm
- Paraguay: 8.00 pm
- Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 24)
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Streaming Channels
The 2021 BBMAs broadcast will go live on NBC for the United States and for TNT for all of Latin America, including Peru.
Where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards LIVE?
You can follow the broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 LIVE on television through NBC in the United States and by TNT in Latin America. By streaming, follow the platforms of Peacock (in the US) and TNT Go (in Latin America).
You will also be able to follow all incidents, special performances and the announcement of winners in each category thanks to the live online coverage that La República Espectáculos will carry out.
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Nominees
Best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Best New Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Doja cat
- Jack harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Best Female Artist
- Billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Best Duo / Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- Bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja cat
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Female Artist
Top rap artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top male rap artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top female rap artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Top Country Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Kane brown
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Female Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Maren morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Top country duo / group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Top rock artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots.
Top Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Top male latin artist
Top female latin artist
Top Latin duo / group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales.
Top dance / electronic artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Table.
Christian Top Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Top Social Artist
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Top Billboard 200 album
- Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD
- My Turn – Lil Baby
- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – Pop Smoke
- folklore – Taylor Swift
- After Hours – The Weeknd.
Best R&B Album
- Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot Pink – Doja Cat
- It Was Good Until It Wasn’t – Kehlani
- After Hours – The Weeknd.
Best Rap Album
- BLAME IT ON BABY – DaBaby
- Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD
- My Turn – Lil Baby
- Eternal Atake – Lil Uzi Vert.
- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – Pop Smoke
Best Country Album
- Goldmine – Gabby Barrett
- SOUTHSIDE – Sam Hunt
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- My Gift – Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen.
Best Rock Album
- Power Up – AC / DC
- Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland – Glass Animals
- Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to You – Bruce Springsteen.
Best Latin Album
- Emmanuel – Anuel AA
- The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny
- Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny
- YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
- Colors – J Balvin.
Best Dance / Electronic Album
- Carte Blanche – DJ Snake
- Gravity – Gryffin
- Golden Hour – Kygo
- Chromatica – Lady Gaga
- Disco – Kylie Minogue.
Best Christian Album
- Peace – Bethel Music
- Grave Into Gardens – Elevation Worship
- My Gift – Carrie Underwood
- Holy Water – We The Kingdom
- Rescue Story – Zach Williams.
Best Gospel Album
- I AM – Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: Live at the Ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 – Maverick City Music
- Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2 – Maverick City Music
- Kierra – Kierra Sheard.
Top song on the Hot 100
- Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.
Top streaming song
- WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- Life Is Good – Future ft. Drake
- WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- Dynamite – BTS
- WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.
Top radio song
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Adore You – Harry Styles
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.
Top collaboration
- Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Best R&B Song
- BS – Jhené Aiko ft. HER
- Intentions – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Say So – Doja Cat
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd.
Best rap song
- Mood – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- Savage – Megan Thee Stallion.
Best Country Song
- Got What I Got – Jason Aldean
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett
- One of Them Girls – Lee Brice
- Chasin ‘You – Morgan Wallen
- More Than My Hometown – Morgan Wallen.
Best rock song
- Bang! – AJR
- Monsters – All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- Heat Waves – Glass Animals
- my ex’s best friend – Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
- Level of Concern – twenty one pilots.
Best Latin Song
- Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny
- Dákiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- Hawaii – Maluma & The Weeknd
- Caramelo – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Best Dance / Electronic Song
- Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
- Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
- ily (i love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- Breaking Me – Topic & A7S.
Best Christian Song
- Graves Into Gardens – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake
- TOGETHER – for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- Famous For (I Believe) – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson
- There Was Jesus – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Best Gospel Song
- Speak To Me – Koryn Hawthorne
- Movin ‘On – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Thank You For It All – Marvin Sapp
- We Gon ‘Be Alright – Tye Tribbett
- Wash Us In The Blood – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
Music, latest news:
LR Shows Newsletter
Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.
.
#vote #Billboard #Music #Awards #voting #favorite #artist #BBMAs
Leave a Reply