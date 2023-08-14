‘The house of celebrities’ comes to an end today, August 13. The Peruvian Nicola Porcella became one of the finalists of the most popular program on Mexican television. He is joined by three other participants such as Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer, who will seek to obtain first place to win the prize of 4 million pesos. Then, in this note, find out how to VOTE FOR FREE ONLINE for the Peruvian model.

What time and where to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’?

This friday august 11 one of the five finalists, who belong to Team Infierno. This elimination night can be seen bychannel 5 at 10:00 pm (Mexico time).

‘The house of the famous Mexico’ comes to an end this sunday august 13 and the name of the reality winner will be knownfrom 8.30 p.m. m. (time in Mexico). If you are in another country, here is a list of schedules:

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in USA: 10.30 p.m.

The final gala of ‘The house of famous Mexico’ can be seen in a wayFREE by the sign of The stars. On the other hand, from the streaming platformViXyou can also continue asON-LINE the live broadcast of the Mexican reality show.

How and where to vote for Nicola Porcella in ‘The House of Celebrities?

Nicola Porcella became one of the finalists of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’. Here’s how you can help by voting for peruvian model for you to get the first place inside reality.

Go to the official website of‘The house of celebrities’or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the section ‘votes’ .

. Choose to Nicola Porcella so that he becomes the winner of the Mexican reality show.

so that he becomes the winner of the Mexican reality show. Press ‘send’ for your vote to be valid.

When can you vote in ‘The House of Celebrities’?

Voting to choose the winner of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ are available from the monday 7 and they will finish this sunday 13 of August, when the conductor Galilea Montijo indicates it. For this reason, you have the whole week to follow the dynamics.

When does ‘The House of Celebrities’ end?

This sunday august 13, ‘The house of celebrities’ reaches its final stage. The last chapter of the Mexican reality will be broadcast by the signal of The stars.

Who are the finalists of ‘The House of Famous’?

nicola porcella next to Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer They made it to the grand final.

For his part, the Peruvian model was the first to get a direct ticket to the last stage after participating in a dynamic with boxes.

