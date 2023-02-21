the peruvian artist Milena Warthon, will represent us in the Quinta Vergara show. Know how to give your vote with a single click and from home.

Milena Warthon continues to be news in the world of entertainment. The young Peruvian, only 22 years old, will participate in the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Festival, in Chile, to demonstrate all his talent in interpretation and singing within the genre of folklore and pop. Our compatriot will compete in the folk music category and in this way she hopes to bring a silver gull to Peru. HERE you will know how to vote for her and give her all your support.

How to vote ONLINE for Milena Warthon at the Viña del Mar Festival?

The young artist invited all her followers on social networks on TikTok and Instagram to support her and bring a silver seagull to Peru. Below you will know how to vote for her step by step and at what time.

Download Claro Viña 2023 on your cell phone

Open the already downloaded application and enter the VOTE section

Locate artist Milena Warthon

Click select.

to vote for Milena Warthonyou just have to make the selection before finishing the singer’s presentations, which will take place on February 20 and 22 at night.

Who competes against Milena Warthon?

The Peruvian singer will compete in the folk music category with her song “Warmisitay”. Likewise, he will face the artists Camilu from Argentina, Laia from Chile, Bazurto All Stars from Colombia, Frank Di from Mexico and Los Rabanes from Panama.

When does the Viña 2023 Festival start?

The gala will begin today, February 19, and will run until Friday the 24th of the same month. The traditional six nights of shows will be respected, which will be presented by Martín Cárcamo (Channel 13) and María Luisa Godoy (TVN). The 2023 edition of the festival will feature a large number of singers from various musical genres.

Where can I see the Viña Festival?

The 62nd edition of Vina del Mar Festival It can be seen outside of Chile only by Star Plus, a streaming service that will broadcast the event LIVE for Latin America.