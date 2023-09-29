Luciana Fuster will be the Peruvian candidate in the next edition of the Miss Grand International 2023. The Peruvian model is already preparing and preparing the last details before beginning her participation in the beauty pageant. Her Peruvian followers will be able to give her support to increase the chances that the influencer reaches the last stages and, perhaps, she wins first place in one of the most important contests on the planet.

Miss Grand International 2023: when does the beauty pageant start?

The famous international beauty pageant will start on October 3but the long-awaited grand final will take place on October 25, 2023, in Vietnam.

Miss Grand International 2023: how to vote for Luciana Fuster?

The Peruvian public will have the opportunity to support the candidate Luciana Fuster in the Miss Grand International with their vote. Here we show you the steps so you can help the influencer have a better chance of winning the crown. On this occasion, the voting will be through the social networks Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Miss Grand International

(Only those who follow the page will be counted).

1 like: 3 points

1 share: 5 points

(Do not buy likes and shares. If found, you will not be allowed to participate in this round of competition.)

Luciana Fuster will represent Peru in a beauty pageant. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Luciana Fuster

Instagram: missgrandinternational

(Only those who follow the account will be counted).

1 like: 10 points

(Do not buy ‘likes’. If found, you will not be allowed to participate in this round of competition)

You can vote until October 4, 2023.

Miss Grand International 2023: what will be the headquarters of the pageant?

The next edition of the grand final of the Miss Grand International will be held on October 25 this year at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Miss Grand International 2023: participants