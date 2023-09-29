Luciana Fuster will be the Peruvian candidate in the next edition of the Miss Grand International 2023. The Peruvian model is already preparing and preparing the last details before beginning her participation in the beauty pageant. Her Peruvian followers will be able to give her support to increase the chances that the influencer reaches the last stages and, perhaps, she wins first place in one of the most important contests on the planet.
Miss Grand International 2023: when does the beauty pageant start?
The famous international beauty pageant will start on October 3but the long-awaited grand final will take place on October 25, 2023, in Vietnam.
Miss Grand International 2023: how to vote for Luciana Fuster?
The Peruvian public will have the opportunity to support the candidate Luciana Fuster in the Miss Grand International with their vote. Here we show you the steps so you can help the influencer have a better chance of winning the crown. On this occasion, the voting will be through the social networks Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook: Miss Grand International
(Only those who follow the page will be counted).
1 like: 3 points
1 share: 5 points
(Do not buy likes and shares. If found, you will not be allowed to participate in this round of competition.)
Luciana Fuster will represent Peru in a beauty pageant. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Luciana Fuster
Instagram: missgrandinternational
(Only those who follow the account will be counted).
1 like: 10 points
(Do not buy ‘likes’. If found, you will not be allowed to participate in this round of competition)
You can vote until October 4, 2023.
Miss Grand International 2023: what will be the headquarters of the pageant?
The next edition of the grand final of the Miss Grand International will be held on October 25 this year at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
Miss Grand International 2023: participants
- Angela Tanuzi – Albania
- Eugénia das Neves – Angola
- Natalia Carolina Cometto – Argentina
- Mikaela-Rose Fowler – Australia
- Ekaterina Agapava – Belarus
- Albertina Rodrigues – Belgium
- Victoria Olguín – Bolivia
- Ruby Pouchet – Bonaire
- Adriana Yanca – Brazil
- Phoem Sreyno – Cambodia
- Yuliya Shcherban – Canada
- Paula Henriquez – Chile
- María Alejandra López – Colombia
- Kristell Freeman – Costa Rica
- Sofia Acosta – Cuba
- Sophia Osako – Czech Republic
- Sille Albertsen – Denmark
- Skarxi Marte – Dominican Republic
- Andrea Ojeda Fernández – Ecuador
- Mariam Khatab – Egypt
- Fatima Calderón – El Salvador
- Clemence Drouhaud – France
- Marie Tavitha Kilonzo – Germany
- Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa – Ghana
- Jaylynn Cruz – Gilbraltar
- Loanna Skoula – Greece
- Raschel Paz – Guatemala
- Isnaida Compère – Haiti
- Britthany Marroquín – Honduras
- Ada Lo Tan Tan – Hong Kong
- Arshina Sumbull – India
- Ritassya Wellgreat – Indonesia
- Rachel Slawson – Ireland
- Andrea Zanettin – Italy
- Yayoi Machida – Japan
- Rinesa Murati – Kosovo
- Phetmany Philakhong – Laos
- Kash Bhullar – Malaysia
- María Fernanda Beltrán – Mexico
- Ni Ni Lin Eain – Myanmmar
- Garima Ghimire – Nepal
- Melissa Bottema – Netherlands
- Glennys Medina – Nicaragua
- Boma Dokubo – Nigeria
- Julia Leong – Panama
- Maelia Salcines – Paraguay
- Luciana Fuster – Peru
- Nikki de Moura- Philippines
- Filipa Gama –Portugal
- María Cristina Ramos – Puerto Rico
- Denisse Vivienne Andor – Romania
- Anastasiia Volkonskaia – Russia
- Shaniah Dick – Seychelles
- Jiahui Jade Wu – Singapore
- Gugulethu Mayisela – South Africa
- Park Ji-young – South Korea
- Amylia Deng – South Sudan
- Celia Sevilla – Spain
- Sayuri Bhagyawi – Sri Lanka
- Marine Sayard – Switzerland
- Erica Xiao Ting – Taiwan
- Thaweeporn Phingchamrat – Thailand
- Rebekah Hislop – Trinidad and Tobago
- Beyhan Kubra – Türkiye
- Yulia Klimenko – Ukraine
- Chloe Ellman-Baker – United Kingdom
- Stephanie Miranda – United States
- Heather Marie Thompson – US Virgin Islands
- Amaliya Shakirova – Uzbekistan
- Valentina Martínez – Venezuela
- Lê Hoàng Phương – Vietnam.
