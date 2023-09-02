You may be wondering how to get to Earth in Starfield. The game itself is set 300 years in the future, at a time when humanity has colonized distant star systems. Our people have left our home planet behind, though you can certainly return to it. Please note that this guide contains spoilers.

To get to Earth in Starfield, you will need to unlock the fast travel mechanism in order to travel to the Solar system. Here’s a quick summary:

Fast travel is unlocked early in the campaign, and the game expands once you reach New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system. The Solar system is a stone’s throw from Alpha Centauri, so you can activate your gravity thruster to get there. Once there, select Earth and choose a landing spot. we said there is spoilersso it’s only natural that we describe what you can expect once you’re on the build of Starfield from Earth: it is an absolute wasteland. Centuries ago, the planet’s magnetosphere was irreparably destroyed, killing all wildlife and ruining the atmosphere. As a result, the Earth is more like the Moon and you can only explore it if you are wearing a spacesuit and helmet.

Fortunately, the humans were able to escape aboard ark ships. They first settled in Jemison and founded New Atlantis, and the remaining humans scattered across the stars, establishing cities like Akila and Neon. Others, meanwhile, roamed the vastness of space in their ships, either as travelers or pirates. As an additional fact, the Earth has some emblematic places that you can visit. Here are some examples:

if you read the novel Oliver Twist found as loot in some locations, an icon for London will appear on the map. If you read the bookAncient Egypt Civilization“, an icon for Egypt will appear. Lastly, there is a main quest called “Unearthed” (Unearthed) which takes you to a pretty amazing place somewhere in North America.

There may be more hidden secrets on our home planet. But they will be discovered and shared by the community. In the meantime, this is all you need to know about how to get to Earth in Starfield. There’s a bigger galaxy waiting for you to explore, so don’t worry if you can’t visit our home world at first.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Damn I already got spoiled 🙁 I get the impression that the amount of things to do in Starfield It’s overwhelming and I don’t know if I can handle it.