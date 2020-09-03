Sugar patients and intake of turmeric People who are undergoing treatment for diabetes are usually given blood thinning medicines. Also, the amount of sugar in the blood is also controlled. In such a situation, if these people consume turmeric in more quantity then the quantity of blood sugar can be very less, which will be harmful for the body.

Do not eat turmeric if you have joint – People who have a problem of jaundice, they should avoid the intake of turmeric. Even after your illness is cured, start taking turmeric on the advice of a doctor. Otherwise it can cause your health to worsen.

In the event of stones – People who have the problem of frequent stones, they should also consume turmeric only after the advice of the doctor. Especially those who have gall bladder stones.

Bleeding problem – People who have sudden or persistent bleeding problem should consume turmeric in limited quantity. In addition, those who have any other bleeding problem or epistaxis disease should not consume turmeric or in very small amounts. Because turmeric slows down the blood clotting process. People who have complaints of blood thinning should also avoid consuming turmeric. Because turmeric works to thin the blood. In such cases, those whose blood is already thin may have problems.

Those who have anemia – People who have anemia i.e. lack of blood in the body, they should not consume turmeric in excess. Because the consumption of turmeric increases iron consumption in the body and it has a bad effect on blood flow. – Because iron plays an important role in maintaining the blood flow in our body and oxygen level in the body. In such a situation, the problem of animals may increase further if the iron level is very low.

Pregnant women -To maintain immunity in the body, pregnant women should not consume turmeric without doctor’s advice. -Because the nature of every person’s body is different and turmeric is very hot in Taseer. In such a situation, some women may have the problem of bleeding during pregnancy or may become miscarriage.

If you are planning a child -The husband and wife who are planning for the child should also consume turmeric in limited quantity. Because turmeric works to reduce the amount of testosterone in the body. It also reduces sperm count in men. – Actually, turmeric is hot in Taseer. But by removing many types of impurities in the body, it works to keep the body and mind calm. Therefore, it is important that turmeric is consumed in the right quantity. So that it does not cause any harm.

