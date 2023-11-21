Today’s students are not unfamiliar with feelings of being broke. Economically, the world is set to be in a downturn for a few years, and students across the globe are having to be that much more careful with their money, especially without a full-time job.

One of ways of getting around the money issue is by earning an extra income on the side. Often called “beer” money, this is not meant to be a means of making a proper living, but rather just having extra money that would otherwise not be there. Sporting enthusiasts will be glad to learn that there are a number of ways to make an extra side income using sports as we will look at here.

1. Reporting

Sports journalism is always a popular pastime at universities. It also creates the opportunity to make a bit of extra cash on the side. Watching and reporting back on local sports is one way of doing it, but students can also take to the online world and report on larger events and seasons. The latter option tends to be a better idea for most students, as it gives them a much wider audience and makes it easier to earn money. Even just a small sporting blog on the side with some advertisement can eventually start to bring in money over time.

2. Sports Betting

Not everyone is going to want to bet on sports, which is understandable, but there are real profits to be made. It means that the student will want to make sure that they are taking out the right bets and using their money as wisely as possible. Thanks to the power of the internet, betting on sports has never been easier, and a student can easily do it on their phone if they want.

We advise to have a strict budget when engaging in this, and to never spend money that you can’t afford to lose. Other types of betting, such as online pokies or poker tournaments, can also provide a viable means of bringing in more money.

3. Reselling Sports Gear

What’s appealing about reselling is that it doesn’t mean the student is going to need to go door-to-door to make sales. Options like dropshipping are also popular, where a person acts like a “middleman” for the goods found on large online warehouses like Amazon. Amazon is easy to use and makes moving goods around easier than ever.

In fact, Amazon has become a central hub for small-time entrepreneurs wanting to make their own money. It provides a platform with an almost unlimited amount of goods, and there’s just about something for everyone. It’s also possible to do this on a local level, buying in stock at wholesale price and reselling it to local players, teams, and clubs. This would obviously require a much larger initial investment, but it’s also possible to see faster returns from using this method of bringing in money.