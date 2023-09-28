Every day, millions of people around the world seek support in the form of supplement to increase energy levels and thereby combat tiredness and fatigue. Among the supplements, spirulina algae It has become one of the favorites.

He Spirulina It is a type of blue-green seaweed that has been shown to have benefits against tiredness and fatigue, as it offers multiple vitamins, nutrients, minerals and proteins.

This microalgae, spiruina, has the support of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, and is proving to be an effective ally in the fight against anemia, exhaustion and stress.

Spirulina, scientifically known as Spirulina maxima, is distinguished by its spiral shape and distinctive blue-green color, attributed to its high concentration of chlorophyll and phycocyanin.

But the most impressive thing about this microalgae is its nutritional profile, which includes highly digestible proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.

But how should you take spirulina to get the most out of its benefits?

There are several options, but the most common is to consume it in pills, which can be found in health food or herbal stores. It is recommended to take up to five grams a day, half an hour before meals, to reduce anxiety and maintain a feeling of satiety.

Another option is spirulina powder., which can be mixed with natural juices or added to soups and salads. One tablespoon per day is enough to start, and the dosage can be adjusted according to individual tolerance.

One of the most notable properties of spirulina is its ability to combat tiredness and fatigue.

Thanks to its stimulating and revitalizing virtues, it is an effective remedy in cases of anemia, demineralization and exhaustion. In addition, it helps eliminate toxins from the body, which helps restore vitality and energy.

Spirulina not only acts on a physical level, but also offers emotional benefits by reducing stress, improving memory and balancing the nervous system. It is a complete ally to combat fatigue on all fronts.

However, it is important to remember that too much spirulina can have unwanted side effects, such as an excessive dose of vitamin A, which can affect liver function.

Other possible side effects include dizziness, fever, itching, excessive thirst, constipation, and stomach pain. Therefore, it is recommended to follow the dosage guidelines and consult a health professional before incorporating spirulina into your diet.