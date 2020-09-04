Due to the lockdown and corona epidemic, most of all small savings are needed at this time. So that every kind of financial crisis, big and small, can be avoided today or in the coming time. Anyway, the condition of the market is so volatile that it cannot be said how the situation will take. Also, at this time we cannot reduce our hygiene and additional expenditure on cleaning. Because prevention from the corona virus is most important. Learn here, the method of making a handwash with the remaining soap pieces in the house so that nothing is wasted, cleanliness is maintained and savings can also be made …

What do you want first

To make a handwash at home, you first need clean water. Either you use the water taken from the water furifier or you boil the water and cool it and then filter it and use it.

Leftover pieces of soap

-Now grind the remaining pieces of soap in a grinder or grate it. Most soaps can be comfortably grated except for a few Ayurvedic soaps.

How to make handwash

– Put boiled water or filter water on the gas to heat it. When this water comes to a boil, turn off the gas and grind in this water and add fine pieces of soap.

How to make handwash at home

-When adding grounded pieces of soap to the water, stir them continuously with one hand. It would be better to use a wooden ladle or stick in place of metal. When the soap dissolves well in this water, it will begin to foam.

– You have to keep stirring this mixture for about 15 to 20 minutes. After this you leave it to cool down. This solution will thicken after being kept like this for at least 24 hours. Your handwash is ready. Now you can use it by filling in the bottle.

To keep hands soft

– When making soap, glycerin and other oils are used to keep the skin soft. When you make a handwash with soap, this process once again requires adding glycerin or olive oil. So that the skin is not dry.

-You can add a small spoon of glycerin in a one-liter handwash. If there is no glycerin, half a teaspoon of olive oil can be used.

