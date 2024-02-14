In collaboration with: Bazoom

No deposit bonuses are certainly among the most sought after in online casinos. They can be inserted by online casinos as a welcome after registration for new members, or offered in subsequent promotions to already registered players. They are rarer than reload welcome bonuses, which consist of a bonus amount as a percentage of the first deposit.

Precisely because there aren't many of them around, when you find one it's important to know how to make the best use of it. This is why some advice on how to best use no deposit bonuses in online casinos may be useful.

What exactly is a no deposit bonus?

A no deposit bonus is a special offer from online casinos that provides a reward – usually in bonus funds or free spins – without the need to make a deposit. This type of bonus therefore differs from the reload bonus that casinos assign on the occasion of the first deposit and sometimes in the case of subsequent deposits.

Since it is not linked to a deposit, online casinos tend to offer this promotion more sparingly, but it is still possible to find no deposit bonuses even in Italian online casinos. It should be remembered that they tend to be smaller in amount (usually varying between €5 and €20) compared to other bonuses, but they are completely free for players.

The different types of no deposit bonuses

Although the concept behind a no deposit bonus is always the same, i.e. a prize awarded without the need to make a payment in the casino, the types vary. Here is in detail what are the main types of welcome bonuses that a player can find in a casino.

No deposit bonus money

A no deposit bonus involves the allocation of a sum to your player balance which can then be played within the casino. This bonus, like almost all casino offers, cannot be withdrawn immediately, but must be played a certain number of times before it can be transformed into cash at the player's full disposal. The bonus must also be played within a certain period, but to be quicker is also possible use your cell phone.

The amount awarded as a no deposit bonus depends on the specific offer made by the online casino. Sometimes it may be necessary to enter a bonus code to take advantage of a promotion, while in other cases simply registering at the casino or validating your identity automatically entitles you to receive the offer.

No deposit bonus in free spins

The no deposit bonus can also consist of free spins to play on casino slot machines. As with the cash amount, the number of spins can also vary depending on the offer. In all cases, the winnings obtained with the free spins available will then be transformed into bonus money which must in turn be played according to the terms and conditions of the offer. Sometimes no deposit offers require the free spins to be played on a specific slot machine.

Bonus without deposit and without document

The no deposit and no document bonus is a type of offer for which it is sufficient to register at the casino (and possibly confirm your email) to immediately receive the amount of money or free spins linked to the offer. In other cases, however, the casino may ask the player to send their identity document for validation before being able to take advantage of the promotion. Usually you can upload the document directly from your gaming account and you can receive the bonus within 24 hours of sending it.

No deposit bonus, how to choose the best one

The first element that catches your eye when you have to choose a no deposit bonus among the offers of the various casinos is certainly the amount. But it is also good to consider other elements, in particular what is provided for in the terms and conditions. For example, the deadline within which to play the bonus can be an important element, or even any limitations foreseen for the withdrawal.

Wagering requirements

The most important element when choosing a no deposit bonus is probably the wagering requirements. These limitations provided by no deposit bonuses equate, in simple terms, to how many times the amount must be played for the sum to become freely withdrawable and fully available to a player.

The higher the wagering requirements, the more difficult it is to withdraw a bonus. So, to give an example, a bonus with a 30x wagering requirement will be easier to withdraw than one with a 100x requirement.

Which game to choose for a no deposit bonus?

Finally, after receiving the bonus an important element to consider is where to play it. Except in cases where it is required to use it in a specific title, many players tend to prefer slots with low volatility (such as the well-known Starburst), because by paying smaller sums but more frequently it becomes easier to meet the wagering requirements before the amount is exhausted. By the same principle, it is best not to make too high bets which could extinguish the bonus after a few unlucky plays.