It finally happened, The creators of Facebook launched Meta AI, their Artificial Intelligence which works in WhatsApp in a very direct way. It is worth emphasizing that this feature is only available in a few countries, Mexico being one of them.

Now, we have to be honest, have Meta AI in WhatsApp It’s like a double-edged sword because we’re talking about a tool that could put your productivity at risk because of how idle it can become.

To help you get the most out of it, we are going to tell you how this tool works, which will surely change the way you use your phone.

How to use Meta AI in WhatsApp on iOS and Android

The first thing you should know is that You can use Meta AI in WhatsApp groups to ask questionsask for “tips” and create other content. Members will be able to see the messages you send to this tool and the results.

However, The only languages ​​that Meta AI accepts are English, Portuguese, Spanish and Hindi. It is worth noting that all messages are end-to-end encrypted so all information should be secure.

How to ask AI a question in a group chat?

First, you open the group chat where you want to use AI

Then you type @ and then choose Meta AI

If it is your first time, you will be asked to accept the terms and conditions.

Then you will write an indication

Then you send the message and then the Artificial Intelligence’s response will appear in the chat.

What can Meta AI do on WhatsApp?

The functions of Meta AI WhatsApp is certainly interesting. Ultimately, there are tasks that range from answering questions, giving information and setting reminders. You can also translate text and much more.

Meeting the creators of FacebookIt is important to note that in the not too distant future we will have new features and all kinds of improvements. Finally, remember that Artificial Intelligence is constantly learning and just as it can receive useful information, there is also information that is useless.

