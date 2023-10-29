You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Although many users do not know it, Facebook grants the possibility of sending money within USA via Messenger, your chat. By using the application on mobile devices and the step of associating an enabled payment method, you can send the desired amount without paying any commission.
What should be noted is that this feature only applies to US users and transactions involving any other country cannot be made. In addition to this, the rest of the requirements are be at least 18 years old, have an active Facebook account, and set your preferred currency to US dollars. This action can only be performed within the mobile app and will not be presented in the browser or desktop version.
Step by step, how to send money within the United States with Facebook
Within Facebook Messenger, the first thing will be to configure the payment method. There are two ways to do this: tap on the profile photo in the upper left corner and select the “Facebook Pay” option; or tap on the three horizontal lines, also in the upper left corner, go to settings and from there choose the “Payments” button. To send money, the social network accepts Visa or Mastercard debit cards, PayPal accounts, government-issued bank cards, and various prepaid cards.
With this first part already ready, all that remains is to enter the chat with the person to whom you want to make the transaction and tap on the blue “+” sign. Once there, the “$” sign will appear between the last buttons. By touching that option, you type the amount you want to send, choose the “Pay” option and after confirmation, the movement will be done.
Those who want to use this option should keep in mind that Facebook only accepts personal transactions and could block the movement if it detects that the function is being used for business purposes. Each payment method has a daily and monthly limit of money that can be sent through this method.
