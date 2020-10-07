Besan is a well-known kitchen ingredient. We all know how nutritious it is. It is one of the oldest skincare ingredients used by our parents and grandparents. Gram flour has cleansing properties, which help remove dirt and excess oil from the skin. Natural face packs made with gram flour also help in providing the necessary glow on the face. With these properties, it helps in treating many skin problems like acne, suntan, scars and blemishes. This is a product that has no side-effects and helps in many ways. So let’s know how to prepare face packs at home using gram flour, which will give you a glowing skin ..

Gram flour and turmeric face pack

This homemade face pack with turmeric and gram flour is a good solution to give you glowing skin. Besan is a power-packed ingredient that helps to brighten the face and remove excess oil from the skin. Turmeric, on the other hand, brings back the lost glow of the face, it works to remove blemishes from the skin, as well as removes problems of skin cells. It also helps to uniform your skin tone.

material:

1 tablespoon gram flour

1 teaspoon turmeric

Method:

In a clean bowl add 1 tbsp gram flour.

Add turmeric and water and mix well.

Prepare a paste.

Apply this paste on the face.

Keep it away from the eyes.

Leave to dry for 15 – 20 minutes.

Wash your face with fresh water and thoroughly release this pack from your face.

If necessary, use moisturizer after this.

Besan and Multani Mitti Face Pack

Both besan and multani mitti help in removing dead skin cells. They also treat tanning and blemishes caused by sunlight, controlling excess oil production in the skin. Helps in all skin related problems for a person with oily skin. Multani mitti, like gram flour, has the properties to enhance the skin.

material:

1 tablespoon gram flour

1 tbsp Multani Mitti

1 tbsp rose water

Method:

Put multani mitti and gram flour in a clean bowl.

To make a paste, add rose water and mix it well.

Apply this paste on the face.

Semi-dry it for 5 minutes and then massage with clean fingers.

Wash the face once it is completely dry.

Then dry the face with a clean towel.



Gram and Tomato Face Pack

The best solution is to use tomatoes in besan mask for the face to whiten the skin. The antioxidants and acids present in tomatoes help in treating nail-acne scars and suntan. It can brighten the skin looking brighter. Tomato, like gram flour, is also known for its skin-enhancing properties.

material:

1 tablespoon gram flour

1 tomato pulp

Method:

Cut and blend it well to make a tomato paste.

Then add gram flour and mix it well to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the entire face.

Leave it to dry for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash the pack by gently scrubbing it with fresh water.

Dry your face with towels and apply moisturizer on moist face.

Gram flour and yogurt face pack

Yogurt is full of lactic acid and when mixed with gram flour, it shows amazing effects on the skin. Yogurt moisturizes the skin, helps to lighten stains and treats sunburn. It helps you look young again and can overcome troubles like wrinkles.

material:

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp yogurt

Method:

Mix gram flour and curd together and prepare a paste.

Apply it evenly to the entire face using a clean brush.

Keep it away from the area around the eyes.

Leave it to dry for 20 minutes.

Wash the face with fresh water.

Dry with towels and then apply moisturizer after it in winter.



Gram and Honey Face Pack

Honey combined with gram flour makes a good face mask for glowing skin. Honey moisturizes the skin and treats skin irritation. Whereas gram flour acts as a cleansing agent on the skin.

material:

1 tablespoon gram flour

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Take gram flour and honey in a clean bowl.

Mix well to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the face with clean fingers.

Let it dry for 15 minutes.

Gently massage the fingers round and round.

Wash it with fresh water after a while.

Dry your face with towels and then apply moisturizer after it in winter.