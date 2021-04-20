The teleworking and video calls showed the need for a webcam that provides good image and sound quality, without the need to invest money in improving computers. For this, the answer is at your fingertips: the cell phone has all that what do you need with the app DroidCam.

Phones currently on the market are equipped with sophisticated camera hardware. Most have 64 megapixels and others directly reach 108MP and 4K video quality.

These features that allow you to take photos with maximum quality can be reused in the form of a webcam for video calls or make streaming transmissions via Twitch through the DroidCam app.

DroidCam is available for free for Android and iPhone cell phones. Photo: App Store capture.

The app developed by the Canadian study Dev47Apps is supported by stores Google Play and App Store to download it on Android and iPhone phones. This does not make too much sense invest in a high definition webcam with this type of free platforms.

How to start using DroidCam

For your cell phone to become a powerful webcam, first, the user must download the software DroidCam also in its version for laptops or desktop PCs.

When accessing DroidCam on your phone, you will have to grant it the corresponding permissions for video and audio. You just have to check that the Android phone or iPhone and the PC are connected to the same WiFi network.

The version of DroidCam for PCs and notebooks will help transform our cell phone into a webcam.

Likewise, the user must enter the corresponding IP address of the home network and the port that appear in the application in the PC program.

With the video and audio boxes checked, you will then have to press the start button. If everything was set up correctly, you will see a preview of the video stream in the DroidCam for computers program.

To link the DroidCam app with the PC software, you will have to enter the IP address corresponding to the home Wi-Fi network.

By default, the app will use your rear camera, but you can also use the front camera if you want. You can change the camera by clicking on the camera icon located next to the three-dot menu in the mobile app.

Use DroidCam in video calls

The next step will be configure your video conferencing application for use with DroidCam, be it Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams.

When launching the video conferencing application and starting a meeting, by default, the application will use the built-in webcam on the computer. To change that, you have to open the configuration and select the option “DroidCam source 2” or “DroidCam source 3”, in case Source 2 is not available.

For him Audio, you can use your phone’s microphone or rely on the computer’s microphone. To change the microphone input to that of your cell phone, you will only have to access the audio settings in your conference application and, under the microphone option, choose “DroidCam Virtual Audio”.

The free version DroidCam only allows video transmissions with SD (Standard Definition) or Standard Definition quality, the predecessor of high definition (HD) video is characterized by a smaller screen ratio of 720 x 480 with a 4: 3 aspect, compared to 1920 x 1080 of a higher version.

While to obtain the highest video quality (1080p) and additional features such as smooth FPS, mirror video, autofocus, brightness and contrast, among other improvements, can be obtained with DroidCam X, the paid version of the application.