Right now you can play Cyberpunk 2077 natively on your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If this will be your first time in Night City, you just need to buy the digital copy and you’re good to go. However, if you plan to make use of your PS4 and Xbox One physical drive, here we tell you how to perform the update for free.

Started with Xbox, thanks to Smart Delivery, just pop in your disc, or upgrade your digital copy on Xbox Series X|S, you can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 No problem. However, PlayStation users need to follow a series of additional steps.

When inserting your PS4 disc into PS5, you need to go to the PS Store, where you can download the free update. Once the upgraded version is downloading, you will be able to delete the installation of the previous generation. However, it is important to mention that you still need your PS4 copy to access the game.

Along with this, you do not need to install or update the PS4 version to download the PS5 upgraded version. With this, the installation weight is not as big as one would think, since only 56 GB of free space is needed.

In related topics, these are all the details of Cyberpunk 2077 in the new generation.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see that Cyberpunk 2077 It’s finally available on consoles that can truly take on the adventure that CD Projekt Red promised several years ago. Now we just need to know when the physical edition of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is available.

Via: Atomix