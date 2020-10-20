Update Address Aadhaar Card – Aadhaar card is one of the important documents. You can use your Aadhaar card as identity proof as well as address proof. Aadhaar card is mandatory to quote while filing an income tax return as well as doing important financial transactions. It is recommended that address detail in your Aadhaar card is latest & updated. Old or non-updated address in the Aadhaar card creates various problems.

It is easy to update the address in the Aadhaar card online using the UIDAI portal. You can do it with a click of a button online. There are two ways to change the address in the Aadhaar card.

# 1 Visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendra

# 2 Online on the UIDAI portal

In this post, we will take a look at the second method of changing / updating the address in the Aadhaar card using the online method. This method can be used irrespective of if you have address proof or not.

How to update address in Aadhaar Card Online? – With Address Proof

Follow these steps to update the address in your Aadhaar card online:

Step 1: Visit uidai.gov.in & select the “Update Demographics data online” option under “My Aadhaar”

Step 2: You will be taken to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal. In the first section, you will see an option to update Name, Date of Birth, Address online. Click on the ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on ‘Send OTP’. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your registered mobile number. This OTP will be valid for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Enter the OTP in the required row and click on login. You will be taken to a new page where you have the option to update demographics data with or without address proof. Click on the “Update Demographics Data button”.

Step 5: Now select the Address field for the update. On the screen, you will be prompted with language, Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Address, Mobile Number, and Email field.

Step 6: Click on the Proceed button. You will see a popup saying – You are required to submit Valid Document Proof for correcting or updating your Name, Date of Birth, and Address. No document is required to be submitted for updating mobile number or email.

Click on Yes, I am aware of this button and press the Proceed button.

If you are seeking information about which documents are required to be submitted – You can download list from here.

Step 7: Now you will be able to see the current address on the screen for the given Aadhaar Number. Now enter the new address and upload the colored scanned copy of address proof. As per UIDAI, there are 45 documents that are valid as address proof. Some of them are electricity bill, passport, property tax receipt, etc. The maximum upload limit size is 2MB & supported formats for upload are JPEG, PNG, PDF

You have the option to see the address detail. Click on the Preview button to see how the address will be shown on the Aadhaar Card.

You can also include your parent name in your Aadhaar by mentioning the Care of field. It is an optional field and not mandatory.

Step 8: Once you submit the data you will get URN – Update request number. This number is automatically generated from the system. You can use this number for tracking the status of your application.

You can also download an acknowledgment copy for reference.

How to update address in Aadhaar Card Online? – Without Address Proof

In case you don’t have Address Proof and you want to update your address in the Aadhaar, you can use Update Address via Secret Code option – Address Validation Letter Option. The process of updating the address via this option is somewhat complicated.

You require consent and authentication of the address verifier (a family member, relative, friends, landlord). These are the people who will act as address verifier and allow you to use their address as proof in your Aadhaar.

The prerequisites of using this method for address change are given below.

The address will be validated by sending an address validation letter containing a secret code, on the address of Address Verifier. Resident and Address Verifier both are required to have their mobile registered / updated in Aadhaar. The address verifier needs to give consent in the specified time limit. Incase He / She is unable to revert in the time frame the request will become invalid and the entire process needs to be done again.

The step by step process to update address proof in Aadhaar without address proof is given below.

Step 1: Visit uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, select ‘Update Demographics data online’.

Step 3: On the next page select the “Proceed to update Aadhaar” button. Enter Aadhaar Card and Captcha text. Once you submit the information system will generate OTP.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and click on the “Update Address via Secret Code option”

Step 5: Now you need to enter Aadhaar details of the address verifier. After filling up the detail click on “Send Request”.

Step 6: On submission of the request you will find a window in which the following information will be displayed.

Your Request for Address Validation Letter has been initiated and an SMS has been sent to the Address Verifier’s mobile for his / her consent. You will receive a confirmation SMS after the Address Verifier gives his / her consent. You will receive a link via SMS. By opening the link, you can log in again.

Step 7: Now your address verifier needs to open the link sent to his mobile number via SMS. The address verifier will also receive OTP on his / her mobile. He / She needs to give consent to use the address.

Step 8: Once the consent is given, you will get SRN (Service Request Number) via SMS. You need to open the link given and enter SRN along with the captcha code. OTP will be generated on your mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on Login.

Step 9: You will see the webpage asking for consent to update the address. Select the checkbox and submit. Your request is submitted.

FAQ’s about Online Aadhaar Address update process

I have submitted a request for address update – How to track?

Once you submitted the request for the address update, you will get URN (Update Request Number). This number will be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS. You can visit the UIDAI portal and track request of update using URN (Update Request Number)

My request for updating the address got rejected due to the Invalid document? – What does it mean?

The document you are using online for address updates should be a valid document. It should be on the name of the resident requesting the update. The image uploaded for verification should be a colored scan of the original document. If any of the conditions are not satisfied status update would be an invalid document.

I don’t have any document proof of my address. How I can update the address without document proof?

If you don’t have any document proof of address, you can update your address with the help of an address verifier by sending address validation letter. Address verification letter is consent letter that you are living at stated address. This letter can be written by family member, relative, friends, landlord etc.

How much time it will take to update address in the Aadhaar?

The time required to update address on the Aadhaar card is 90 days. The facility of changing address online on UIDAI website is free of cost.

