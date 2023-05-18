We are almost a week away from its launch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a video game that since that day has established itself as one of the favorites of the year for many people. And while there are fans who haven’t let go of the controller and have already finished the game, there are still others who have some doubts with its deep story secrets.

The same as Breath of the Wild, in this game there are memories that complement its narrative, which unlock a final scene after recovering them all. Only this time the mission is much simpler, because here there are hieroglyphics to identify the place where the so-called dragon tears are found.

The mission is not really impossible, because throughout the map the user can find these places and identify the place corresponding to these cinematic scenes that complement what they are experiencing. Zelda. Only there is a problem, because when putting all the scenes together, even with the objectives of the new champions, it is noticeable that a scene is missing.

That one is found right in the lost forest, and it is unlocked when we talk to the iconic tree again. Dekuis the scene 01 of the menu since it is a memory that is given long before Zelda and links Enter at the start of the game. However, achieving this is not easy, since first you have to help the character to get rid of a threat within.

When the player has finally achieved that, they can talk to the tree and thus bring up the scene. That means, that by having all of them available, when you defeat the final boss, a surprise will come out at the end of the credits.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switches.

Via: gamewith

Editor’s note: The way to get the extra scene is very similar to the last game, only now it’s easier. Well, in BOTW finding the memories was complicated, only having clues from not so clear places.