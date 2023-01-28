The official remake of Dead Space, a game developed by AE Motivate that tells us the events of the original, only with some changes that both fans and critics have liked. One of these differences is obtaining a new ending, which has been discovered how to unlock.

To open this ending, you must first finish the game normally and then enable the New Game+, and within this new adventure users must find 12 Marker Fragments scattered all over the map. Then you have to go to Captain Mathius’s office in the Executive Chambers section of the USG Ishimura and place them on the different small pedestals on the table.

IGN has put together a video to locate the 12 fragments:

Remember that Dead Space Remake Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: I’m sure many users who played in their day will gladly return to this video game, and now that an alternative ending is known, they could buy your copy with all the more reason.