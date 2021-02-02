If you bought a used phone from Manzana recently and you can’t unlock it or the previous owner cannot, there are some ways to unlock iPhone with password.

How? After verifying your identity, Apple offers a website to reset your password by going to iforgot.apple.com. However, if you repeatedly fail to unlock your account, the Apple ID It will be blocked and you will only be able to try again after 12 or 24 hours.

However, if you cannot verify your identity, you will need to use other programs that serve to unlock or restart it so that it returns to its “factory” mode. One of the ways to do this is by using the iTunes, which if it is synchronized with the phone, helps us unlock it.

How to unlock an iPhone 4

For each iPhone model there is a way to unlock it without having the password.

What you have to do is open the program iTunes, connect the iPhone to the computer with the USB cable.

This method will work as long as we do not see the window that indicates that we must enter the security code, and the reason is that this code had already been synchronized with iTunes in the past.

Then disconnect the iPhone, put the device in recovery mode for iTunes to detect it and choose the “Restore” option from the options offered. So we can use the iPhone, but we will have it without data, as if it were new.

How to unlock an iPhone 5

A program that can be used in this model is the Tenorshare 4uKey, which even releases the Touch ID Y Face ID in case of more advanced phones.

You will have to open the Tenorshare 4uKey program and connect the iPhone using the USB cable. The program allows you to release it, removing the password, just by clicking the “Start” button.

This process restores iPhone to factory state and can take up to 10 minutes.

How to unlock an iPhone 6

Another useful program is iMyFone LockWiper that allows disabling the password protection mechanisms of your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. In addition to the password, it also allows you to remove lock screen restrictions when a wrong password has been entered too many times.

On the official website there is a guide for using this application. It is paid, although it costs considerably less than hiring a professional to do it.

How to unlock an iPhone 7

Through the recovery mode provided by Apple it is also possible to restore your phone and add the most recent backup. The problem is that this method does not allow you to create a backup just before deleting everything, so you may lose information unless you have a recent backup.

You must connect your iPhone to a computer using the USB cable and put your phone in recovery mode. In version 7, both the volume down button and the side button must be pressed and held until the recovery screen appears.

A window will appear in your iTunes that allows you to restore or update your iPhone. With the second option, it will erase all the information on your phone and reinstall the operating system, which may take a few minutes.