Chrome dominates the web browser market with an iron fist, accounting for nearly 63% of global sessions, according to data from Statista. However, referring to this popular Google product as a mere browser is an understatement, since, de facto, it already operates as a platform on which apps can be installed that unleash its potential for use. Known as extensions, their main advantage is that the user himself can install the ones that interest him and customize them, activate or deactivate them at will.

These extensions operate as small programs that are integrated into the browser and allow you to block unwanted ads and manage passwords securely. Its operation is simple: once the user chooses an extension from the Chrome Web Store and install it, it is incorporated into the Chrome interface, displayed as an icon in the toolbar.

In the vastness of the virtual world, navigation can become a complex journey. However, thanks to certain tools, the user can optimize their time online, guarantee their privacy and personalize their browsing experience. Other popular browsers, such as Firefox, Edge or Safari, also have numerous extensions, but their catalog is not as numerous as Chrome’s. Designed to multiply the possibilities of the computer’s web browser, most of them have their own app to take advantage of them on mobile phones and tablets. These are the most recommended:

1Password

1Password is one of the most popular extensions for password management. Password managers ensure that users keep all their passwords encrypted and, when integrated into the browser, it will be enough to validate (biometrically, if this possibility is available, or using a key) access. With 1Password, a user can carry out banking transactions and access their accounts on the web, with greater guarantee that the information travels protected.

Also available for Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Monica

It is an innovative Chrome extension powered by ChatGPT-4 technology. Its ability to understand and respond to queries in real time makes it a very useful tool when making queries without leaving the browser. How to take advantage Monica? Let’s imagine that someone is working on a renewable energy project. While reading an article about solar energy on a website, you come across an unfamiliar technical term. Instead of opening a new tab to search for the definition, the user can simply activate the Monica extension, enter their query and receive a detailed explanation in real time. This not only saves time but also keeps the user’s workflow uninterrupted, making research or learning more efficient.

Also available for Edge, and as a standalone app for Windows and macOS.

More information

Dark Reader

Dark Reader is a popular Chrome extension that allows you to improve the visual browsing experience by adapting web pages to dark mode. Although it may seem simple, this tool goes beyond simply inverting colors: it uses advanced algorithms to ensure that images, web pages and texts are displayed with a harmonious aesthetic, minimizing visual fatigue in environments with reduced lighting. Dark Reader also allows a high level of customization and allows the user to determine the contrast, brightness and saturation to their liking. This extension helps delay eye fatigue and presents more visually comfortable navigation.

Also available for Safari, Firefox and Edge.

pocket

pocket It is an essential tool for those who regularly browse the web. Integrated into Chrome through a discreet icon, this extension allows you to save articles, videos and other content with a simple click to be visited later, even when offline. It’s as simple as pressing the Pocket button when you find something of interest. Thus, a student could store multiple sources for a work, or a hobbyist in a particular subject, save relevant references for the future. Pocket’s interface is intuitive, presenting the stored content in an orderly manner for later reading (it even allows the so-called reader mode). Although the basic version is completely free, those who wish to enjoy more functions can subscribe to an annual fee that allows them, among other things, to have intelligent tagging of saved content.

Also available for Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Momentum

Momentum is an extension that modifies the appearance and functionality of the browser’s home tab and replaces the typical white background behind the most visited site icons with a high-quality photograph that changes daily, showing landscapes, natural scenes or urban views. Accompanying these images, at the bottom is an inspiring or motivational quote that varies every day. On the other hand, on the side of the screen, you can access a list of tasks, allowing you to add and complete them as they are carried out. Momentum also offers a space in the center of the screen to write and define a main task for that day, providing a constant reminder every time a new tab is opened. To realize these features, a clock is displayed that shows the current time along with a greeting personalized according to the time of day. For those interested in more functionality, the premium version offers integrations with other tools and services, such as task management and calendar applications.

Also available for Safari, Firefox and Edge.

OneTab

Too many tabs open in the browser? OneTab comes to the rescue and does it in a very smart way: with a simple click on the OneTab icon, all tabs are grouped into one, presenting an ordered list of links. This simple action not only simplifies the interface, but can also free up up to 95% of memory, significantly improving the fluidity of the browser. This extension allows you to group links by topic, share lists of links or restore specific tabs, so that you can be working on a specific topic and move on to do something else, without losing all those tabs.

Also available for Firefox and Edge.

StayFocusd

StayFocusd It is the “pepito cricket” for those who get lost quickly and are easy prey to procrastination. The principle of this extension lies in minimizing the time spent on web pages that divert attention from a main objective. This extension allows users to stipulate a certain period to visit certain websites and, after consuming that interval, prohibits their access, encouraging the resumption of priority tasks. Thus, if someone spends too much time on social networks, with StayFocusd they could self-impose a daily limit, and if they exceed that margin, the tool would hinder navigation through those domains. Although it may be perceived as a very drastic measure, the extension operates as an effective alert of priority tasks, contributing to the establishment of more structured and focused browsing habits.

Also available for Edge.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.